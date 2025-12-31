×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Oparanya says he is ready to quit ODM to unite Western

By Mary Imenza | Dec. 31, 2025

Co-operatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya has declared that he is ready to leave the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) to unite the Western region and strengthen the political voice of the Luhya community.

Speaking during the burial of former Lugari Member of Parliament Cyrus Jirongo at Lumakanda grounds, Oparanya said his willingness to exit ODM was driven by the desire for regional unity, not personal ambition.

The former Kakamega governor recalled that Jirongo had consistently pushed for cohesion among Luhya leaders and often raised concerns about political fragmentation in the region.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“Every time he met me, he spoke about the unity of the Luhya people. One day I asked him, ‘Am I the problem because I belong to ODM?’” Oparanya said.

He added that he had previously expressed readiness to step aside from party leadership if it would bring leaders together.

“I told him that if I am the problem, I was ready to leave ODM, even when I was the deputy party leader, so that we could come together and form one party that all our people would belong to,” he said.

Oparanya noted that the Luhya community currently has several leaders heading different political parties, a situation he said has weakened the region’s bargaining power at the national level.

“Right now, we have two or three Luhya leaders who are party leaders. They, together with Jirongo, were all party leaders, and that is part of the challenge we face,” he said.

The Cabinet Secretary urged leaders to rise above personal differences and past rivalries, warning that disunity had continued to deny Western region its rightful influence in national politics.

“I want to say this openly before you all: if I am the problem, I am ready to leave ODM. Let us come together as one. I know that if we unite, we are a sleeping giant in this country,” Oparanya said.

His remarks came amid renewed debate over political divisions in Western, with Oparanya pointing to the proliferation of parties and competing leadership ambitions as a major obstacle to unity. 

He said leaders such as former Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa are part of the broader political landscape that has remained fragmented.

Oparanya’s remarks come against the backdrop of simmering tensions within ODM, particularly with Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa.

Earlier this year, Oparanya and Barasa differed over the chairmanship position since Barasa was vying for it while Oparanya supported lugari MP Nabii Nabwera.

The CS later accused Barasa of forwarding his files to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), claiming the move was intended to tarnish his name.

 The CS defended his tenure as Kakamega governor, saying he had served within the law and prioritised development for residents.

In response, Barasa publicly criticised Oparanya’s conduct, arguing that the former governor had struggled to fully transition into his national role after serving in county leadership for a decade.

Barasa further claimed that Oparanya had initially sought appointment to the National Treasury but was instead assigned the Co-operatives and MSMEs docket, a role he said was meant to help unite leaders in Kakamega and the wider Western region.

“He was given a Cabinet position to help bring unity among the people of Kakamega, but now he is using Members of Parliament to destabilise ODM,” Barasa said.

The governor called on President William Ruto and the late ODM leader Raila Odinga to intervene and rein in the Cabinet Secretary.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

CS Wycliffe Oparanya Luhya Unity Luhya Politics
.

Latest Stories

Clergy lead faithful into 2026 with prayers
Clergy lead faithful into 2026 with prayers
National
By Mike Kihaki
29 mins ago
Leaders give Kenyans hope calling for unity in New Year
National
By Mike Kihaki
59 mins ago
Kenyans ring in 2026 with prayer, music and renewed calls for unity
National
By Mike Kihaki
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Wash wash kings: How Kenya became a hub of transnational crime
By Dennis Omondi 2 hrs ago
Wash wash kings: How Kenya became a hub of transnational crime
Kenyans enter 2026 with cautious hope amid economic struggles
By Standard Team 2 hrs ago
Kenyans enter 2026 with cautious hope amid economic struggles
Kenyan jailed in US over terror plot akin to Sept 11
By Fred Kagonye and Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
Kenyan jailed in US over terror plot akin to Sept 11
Defining year ahead for IEBC as it readies country for 2027 elections
By Josphat Thiong’o 2 hrs ago
Defining year ahead for IEBC as it readies country for 2027 elections
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved