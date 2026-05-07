Lagat defends Trans-Nzoia crackdown as Natembeya protests arrests

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Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat during a peace meeting at Kiango on the border of Kisii, Narok counties, March 16, 2025. [File, Standard]

Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat has defended the ongoing security operation in Trans-Nzoia amid growing tensions following the arrest of two key allies of Governor George Natembeya.

Lagat said the multi-agency crackdown on criminal gangs in the county will continue without interruption, despite criticism and resistance from a section of politicians.

He said the coordinated security operation, which has led to multiple arrests and prosecutions in recent weeks, will proceed until criminal networks are completely dismantled.

“The crackdown will not stop. Our focus is to ensure the people of the county enjoy peace and stability,” Lagat told journalists.

The DIG officiated the pass-out ceremony of the first ADC cohort of 59 National Police Reservists (NPR) at the ADC AI Training Centre.

Lagat noted that the intensified security operations have already recorded significant progress, with several suspects apprehended and prosecuted. He added that security agencies remain committed to sustaining pressure on criminal elements until lasting peace is achieved.

The multi-agency approach brings together police units and other security actors working collaboratively to restore law and order in the county.

Lagat urged residents to work closely with law enforcement agencies through community policing initiatives, emphasising the importance of timely information sharing in preventing and solving crime.

“We operate strictly within the confines of the law. If anyone feels aggrieved, there are proper mechanisms to address their concerns,” he said.

Riko Ngare, the County Police Commander, expressed confidence that continued deployment of coordinated law enforcement efforts will enhance security across the county and deter criminal activity, particularly around key economic and agricultural zones.

Trans-Nzoia County Chief of Staff Dickson Wamocho and protocol officer Frank Wabwile were arrested after being allegedly linked to political goons.

Leaders, led by Governor George Natembeya, have protested the operation and arrests of his allies, terming the crackdown political.

Natembeya said the operation is being used to silence him and his supporters.

“This is not a normal security operation but a political ploy to harass and intimidate my supporters,” he said.

About 300 suspects have so far been arrested over alleged links to a criminal gang and political goons.