IEBC must bar politicians calling for election boycotts, ex-NCIC boss says

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Former National Cohesion and Integration Commission commissioner Prof Gitile Naituli during an interview on Spice FM. [Screen grab]

Former National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) commissioner Prof Gitile Naituli has called on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to bar politicians from calling for election boycotts.

He said such statements undermine the law and democratic order.

Speaking on Spice FM on Wednesday, May 27, Naituli said Kenya risks weakening institutions ahead of the 2027 General Election if political leaders continue making divisive remarks. “IEBC should bar those shouting about boycotting elections. That is a crime,” said Naituli.

The former commissioner linked growing political tension over election integrity and national cohesion to institutional failure and political interference in appointments.

“Institutions are as good as the people manning them. We have eroded the institutions by having people holding positions they are unqualified for, who then hold gratitude to the appointing authority,” observed Naituli.

“If those who appointed them are the ones committing crimes, then they do not go after them,” he added.

His comments came amid a political dispute involving United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary-General Hassan Omar following remarks he made on May 19.

Omar, while addressing political sentiments from the Mt Kenya region against President William Ruto, defended the President’s leadership and dismissed talk of a one-term presidency.

“When Daniel Arap Moi was in power, you called him a passing cloud and said all sorts of things. When William Ruto took over, you started saying one term. Just like Moi was not a passing cloud, neither will Ruto serve for only one term; he will serve two full terms,” claimed Omar.

“We have been struggling while you oppressed us as we watched. We have no problem with anyone, but you can't always show us arrogance and pride,” he added.

The remarks have since drawn criticism from Mt Kenya leaders, including Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika, Kiambaa MP John Kawanjiku and Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, who accused Omar of ethnic baiting.

“I strongly stand against the Hassan Omar type of ethnic baiting that seeks to isolate the people of Mt Kenya,” said Waiguru.

Omar later clarified, saying his statement was misinterpreted and was linked to historical land injustices at the Coast.

Naituli faulted President William Ruto for not publicly addressing the controversy involving Omar, saying the Head of State should have intervened as a unifying figure. “The president is the father of the nation, the chief conciliator. He should have called Hassan Omar, told him that is not how to speak.”

“He could have convened a party National Delegates Conference (NDC) to remove Omar as SG. That would have sent a message, but the president did not comment on the matter,” he added.

He also criticised security agencies for failing to act on inflammatory political statements. “NCIC should have called the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to apprehend Hassan Omar after his remarks,” said Naituli.

“But the problem is that officers of the law are afraid of executing the mandate of their office because they need to feed their families,” he added.

He averred that Omar should resign from his position as UDA Secretary-General, arguing that the role carries the responsibility to speak for the ruling party. “Hassan Omar must resign as UDA SG because UDA is the ruling party, and usually the SG speaks for the party; he cannot just apologise.”