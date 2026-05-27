Community policing team formed in Bungoma to counter violent extremism

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Police at the regional counter-terrorism centre in Kitui. [File Courtesy]

A community policing team has been formed in Bungoma County following a stakeholders’ collaboration spearheaded by the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) to strengthen efforts aimed at preventing violent extremism and enhancing security at the grassroots level.

The initiative brings together security agencies, community leaders, religious groups, youth representatives, county government and civil society organisations to promote information sharing, early warning mechanisms and community engagement in the fight against radicalisation and terrorism threats in the region.

The initiative is a result of the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), in partnership with the European Union under the Kenya- EU project implementation of the National Strategy to prevent and counter violent extremism (NSPCVE) 2025-2030.

Speaking during the establishment of the security and community policing working group in Bungoma, Moses Ogolla, a representative from the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), said that as an organisation, they are tasked by the government to coordinate all counter terrorism activities within the Country.

“We have visited Bungoma County with the main objective of forming the security and community working group that is going to help curb all the challenges that are terrorism related. The strategy gives a lime light to all cases raised from the grassroots to be escalated and reported to the deputy county commissioner (DCC),” Ogolla noted.

He revealed that the organisation has come up with a way of making those who report the information from the grassroots confidential, by calling the locals to report suspicious information within their localities.

He argued that despite Bungoma being widely regarded as a peaceful county, leaders and residents should not assume that the region is free from cases or threats of violent extremism.

He noted that extremist activities often thrive quietly within communities through radicalisation, misinformation and exploitation of vulnerable groups, especially the youth.

He further emphasised the need for proactive measures, vigilance and close collaboration between security agencies and members of the public to identify early warning signs and prevent such threats before they escalate into insecurity and violence.

“The new reporting model is more effective and responsive compared to the traditional ‘Nyumba Kumi’ approach since it places the community at the centre of information gathering and sharing. Under the new strategy, information flow begins from the locals at the grassroots level before reaching community policing teams and security agencies for action,” he noted.

According to him, the approach is designed to encourage trust, timely reporting and active public participation in addressing security concerns, including cases of radicalisation, crime and violent extremism, adding that empowering communities to take part in their own security strengthens early warning systems and enhances cooperation between citizens and law enforcement agencies.

He cited previous incidents of the Sabaot Land Defence Forces (SLDF) in Mt Elgon as some of the cases that can drive the formation of terror groups.

“Bungoma, as a border county, is at risk of experiencing violent extremism cases, which is why we picked it for the implementation of our project,” he stated.