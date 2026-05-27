Convicted defiler of a 7-year-old girl out 'free': Is this how justice is served?

A man sentenced to 30 years for defiling a seven-year-old girl is missing, raising concerns over enforcement of justice. [File Courtesy]

The unfortunate incident took place, ironically, on June 30, 2023, during Eid al-Hajj: a time of festivities among Muslims.

On December 11, 2025, a magistrate pronounced judgement on a case in which a seven-year-old girl was defiled by a man. ‘I find the accused person herein guilty of the main charge of defilement’, read the legal text in an eight-page judgement, a copy of which The Standard has. The man was subsequently sentenced to 30 years behind bars.