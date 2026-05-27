Convicted defiler of a 7-year-old girl out 'free': Is this how justice is served?

The unfortunate incident took place, ironically, on June 30, 2023, during Eid al-Hajj: a time of festivities among Muslims.
On December 11, 2025, a magistrate pronounced judgement on a case in which a seven-year-old girl was defiled by a man. ‘I find the accused person herein guilty of the main charge of defilement’, read the legal text in an eight-page judgement, a copy of which The Standard has. The man was subsequently sentenced to 30 years behind bars.
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