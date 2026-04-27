When politics turns to Goonism, democracy is in danger

Audio By Vocalize

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi who was assaulted in Kisumu.[Brian Kisanji, Sandard]

As the 2027 election approaches, political temperatures are rising. Competing political camps are intensifying campaigns, each seeking to win over an increasingly disillusioned electorate. Amid this heightened activity, a disturbing trend has emerged. Political violence perpetrated by hired goons has become commonplace.

The recent assault on Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi in Kisumu is not an isolated incident but rather a worrying pattern. Opposition rallies have been disrupted with increasing frequency, often in the full view of security agencies.

This violence cannot be ignored. If allowed to persist, Kenya risks sliding back into the dark days of the 2007/08 post-election violence, which brought the country to the brink. The painful memories of that period should compel us all to say, “never again.”

In the aftermath of that crisis, Kenyans deliberately entrenched reforms in the Constitution to safeguard the country’s democratic future. Article 245 guarantees the operational independence of the National Police Service, insulating it from political interference. Yet, the current inaction raises serious questions about whether this independence is being upheld in practice.

Article 36 of the Constitution guarantees every person freedom of association, while Article 39 protects the right to move freely within the country. No Kenyan should require permission to visit any part of the republic or to express their political views. The use of goons to intimidate opponents is a direct assault on these constitutional freedoms.

When politicians hire goons, they unleash forces they cannot ultimately control. Such actions not only undermine democratic competition but also create a culture of impunity.

At its core, the state exists to guarantee security. As the English philosopher Thomas Hobbes observed, life without order is “solitary, poor, nasty, brutish, and short.” Citizens surrender certain freedoms to the state in exchange for protection of their lives and property. When that protection fails, the legitimacy of the state is called into question.

However, addressing goonism requires more than enforcement; it demands confronting its root causes. Many young people, despite being educated and capable, face limited economic opportunities. This frustration makes them vulnerable to manipulation by power-hungry politicians who exploit their desperation for short-term gain.

Our youth must not be reduced to instruments of violence. Their potential should be harnessed for nation-building, not political intimidation. In addressing the challenge of youth unemployment, the state must reassess its priorities. A large portion of the budget is spent on state largesse while ignoring important sectors that can spur economic growth and create opportunities for the youth.

Both state and non-state actors must act decisively in tackling the current pre-election violence. Security agencies must not only apprehend those who perpetrate violence but also hold accountable those who finance and orchestrate it. Without consequences for the political actors behind these acts, the cycle will persist.

Constitutional bodies such as the IEBC and NCIC also have a critical role. The IEBC must enforce electoral laws firmly, including sanctioning candidates who engage in or promote violence. The NCIC must investigate and act against individuals who incite political hostility.

Political violence has no place in a democracy. If we are to safeguard the gains we have made, we must confront this challenge with urgency.

If we fail to address the growing threat of political violence, we risk undermining the very foundation of our nation.