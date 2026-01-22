DIG Lagat champions upskilling in police reforms

Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat after closing the Higher Training Courses 123 to 126 at the National Police College's School of Leadership, Main Campus in Kiganjo, Nyeri, on January 22, 2026. [Bernard Orwongo, Standard]

Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat has said continuous learning and ethical leadership as central to police reforms, terming training and upskilling a strategic investment in modern policing.

Lagat made the remarks on Thursday while closing Higher Training Courses 123 to 126 at the National Police College's School of Leadership, Main Campus in Kiganjo, Nyeri.

Addressing officers, instructors, and guests, he described the intensive 25-week programme as a deliberate investment in the future of the service and the country's security.

"This was not merely training. It was an investment in you, in our Service, and in the safety of our nation," said Lagat, emphasising the importance of structured professional growth at senior command levels.

The Deputy Inspector General noted that the graduating officers had stepped away from active duty to sharpen their leadership capacity, a move he described as a mark of character and foresight.

"You chose the difficult, often uncomfortable, work of growth," Lagat told the officers. "That decision alone speaks to your character."

He stressed that policing in a rapidly changing environment demands leaders who are adaptable, principled, and intellectually prepared.

Citing evolving security threats, technological advancements, and rising public expectations, Lagat warned that rank without vision is no longer sufficient in contemporary policing.

"Leadership today is not about holding rank; it is about holding vision," said Lagat.

He highlighted that the courses were completed without a single case of indiscipline, describing the achievement as symbolic of the values the service must uphold.

"Integrity is not a word we hang on walls; it is the compass we carry in our hearts," said Lagat. "Accountability is not a policy; it is a promise."

As the officers prepare to assume duties as Assistant Superintendents of Police, Lagat reminded them that authority flows less from insignia and more from conduct, urging them to lead with fairness, humility and clarity.

"Those you lead will not follow your title; they will follow your example," said Lagat.

Quoting Abraham Lincoln, Lagat drew a direct link between personal character and public trust, describing the relationship as fundamental to effective policing.

"In policing, your character is the tree. The public's trust is its shadow," noted Lagat.

"Nurture the tree. The shadow will follow."

Beyond internal leadership, the Deputy Inspector General emphasised community trust as the ultimate measure of success, calling on officers to balance enforcement with humanity.

"Our society watches us not with mere expectation, but with hope—hope for professionalism that respects dignity, and hope for protectors who understand that true security is built on trust," said Lagat.

He also praised the leadership and instructors of the National Police College, crediting them with shaping the next generation of commanders.

"You have not taught lessons; you have shaped legacies," said Lagat.

The Deputy Inspector General rooted for the defining principle of the service.

"Your greatest tool is not your firearm nor your badge. It is your integrity," said Lagat, adding,"Your most enduring legacy will be the trust you earn."

The Higher Training Course is a six-month leadership and management programme that prepares officers for senior positions in the service.

The DIG has been actively conducting official duties in January 2026, including chairing strategy meetings and officiating graduation ceremonies earlier this month.