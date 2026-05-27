Payslip to payslip: How debts, mental distress are pushing teachers into despair

New findings reveal that thousands of teachers are trapped in debt, struggling to survive from payslip to payslip and battling severe mental health challenges linked to financial distress and burnout.
The latest Teacher’s Wellness and Engagement Survey (TWES) by the Kenya National Union of Teachers and Knightwise paints the picture of a profession under pressure, where educators entrusted with shaping the nation’s future are themselves sinking into economic and emotional despair.
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