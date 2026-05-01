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Thieves break into PS Imbunya's car parked at a Kisumu guest house

By Hudson Gumbihi | May. 1, 2026
 Public Service PS Jane Imbunya at a past event. [@JaneImbunya, X]

The driver and cameraman attached to Public Service and Human Capital Development Principal Secretary  Jane Imbunya have recorded statements in connection with a vandalism incident targeting her official car, which was parked outside a lodging in Kisumu.

Also interrogated is the security guard at Kingdom Guest House at Kamasi area along the busy Kisumu-Busia Road. Three thieves on Tuesday night broke into the Isuzu D-Max registration GKC 073A, stealing a camera worth about Sh400,000.

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