Thieves break into PS Imbunya's car parked at a Kisumu guest house

The driver and cameraman attached to Public Service and Human Capital Development Principal Secretary Jane Imbunya have recorded statements in connection with a vandalism incident targeting her official car, which was parked outside a lodging in Kisumu.
Also interrogated is the security guard at Kingdom Guest House at Kamasi area along the busy Kisumu-Busia Road. Three thieves on Tuesday night broke into the Isuzu D-Max registration GKC 073A, stealing a camera worth about Sh400,000.
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