Government steps up safety crackdown on Lake Victoria users in Busia

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Fishermen on Lake Victoria. [File, Standard]

The government has rolled out a sweeping safety programme targeting users of Lake Victoria in Busia County, amid rising concerns over accidents, untrained operators and poor safety culture.

Through the Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA), the initiative seeks to enforce training, certification and compliance among boat operators, while also improving access to life-saving equipment.

Speaking during an engagement with Beach Management Unit (BMU) officials at Bunyala Technical Training Institute, KMA officer Oliver Maina raised alarm over the high number of unqualified operators navigating the lake.

“Out of about 1,300 boats operating in Busia, most are handled by individuals who are neither trained nor certified. This exposes both operators and passengers to serious risks,” said Maina.

He revealed that the government has set a three-year timeline within which only certified operators will be allowed on the lake.

“In the near future, there will be no room for unlicensed operators. Anyone without proper certification will not be allowed to conduct any activities,” he warned.

The crackdown comes against a backdrop of alarming statistics.

Between 2015 and 2025, authorities recorded 520 water accidents on Lake Victoria, resulting in 269 deaths.

About 40 per cent of the incidents were linked to human error, negligence and lack of safety awareness.

To tackle the affordability of safety gear, KMA plans to train 400 youth in tailoring skills to locally manufacture life jackets. Currently retailing at about Sh3,000, the cost is expected to drop to around Sh1,500 once local production kicks off.

“This will address accessibility and ensure more people can afford life-saving equipment,” Maina noted.

The Authority is also introducing a Maritime Safety Information Service system to provide real-time weather updates and alerts, as the lake is known for sudden and violent weather changes.

At the same time, the agency is moving to bridge a skills gap in boat maintenance.

With motorised vessels on the lake increasing by 40 per cent between 2013 and 2025, now estimated at 9,800, only a handful of technicians are qualified to service them.

KMA plans to train at least 200 specialists in marine engine mechanics to improve vessel safety.

Further reforms include registration and regulation of boat builders to eliminate substandard vessels, which have been blamed for a number of accidents.

KMA Nyanza Regional Director Henry Mosaru said the government is investing Sh4.6 billion in a broader maritime safety project that includes infrastructure and emergency response systems.

The project will see the establishment of a fully equipped search and rescue centre in Kisumu, alongside sub-centres in Busia, Migori, Siaya and Homa Bay.

“We want faster and more coordinated emergency response on the lake. These centres will significantly enhance our ability to save lives,” Mosaru said.

Local leaders have welcomed the intervention, terming it long overdue.

Busia County BMU Network Chairperson Sylvester Kaywa said the programme addresses persistent safety concerns while opening up job opportunities for youth.

“Our biggest challenges have been safety and the high cost of protective gear. This initiative not only improves safety but also creates employment through skills training,” he said.

Kaywa also lauded plans to set up a rescue sub-centre at Mulukoba, saying it will drastically reduce response time during emergencies.

“For years, responding to accidents has been slow due to distance and poor coordination. This will change everything,” he added.

Authorities are now urging all lake users to take personal responsibility by wearing life jackets at all times.

“Safety starts with the individual,” Maina emphasised.