New bid to improve security in Lake Victoria

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Kenya Maritime Authority, [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

The Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) has begun a Sh4.6 billion project to boost security and safety to reduce deaths in Lake Victoria.

The project aims to reduce accidents on the lake.

Many deaths occur in the Lake involving vessels, especially boats.

Statistics from KMA indicate that 146 out of 420 accidents which occurred in Lake Victoria led to deaths ten years ago. The accidents killed 252 people. At least 80 per cent of them drowned.

Oliver Main, the Deputy Director in charge of Maritime Safety at KMA, said they were committed to addressing the problems.

Maina said the funds are used to address causes of various issues affecting fishermen in Busia, Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay and Mogori counties, which share Lake Victoria.

The issues include substandard vessels, insecurity, untrained personnel driving boats, marine pollution and dwindling fish stocks.

The programme encompasses the construction of rescue centres in the five counties to enhance the safety of Lake Victoria users.

“We are going to use these centres to devolve KMA services from Mombasa to this region. Today, if fishermen want KMA services in the region, they come from Mombasa, but this is inefficient,” Maina said.

He said they are going to enforce the construction of boats with the standards set by KMA.

Maina said they were going to train about 400 youth from the region on tailoring to manufacture life jackets. This will reduce the prices of life jackets from Sh3000 to Sh1500.

The programme will also involve training of coxswains on the lake.

He expressed concern that coxswains who operate 16, 255 vessels at Lake Victoria lack licenses.

KMA will accord the coxswains recognition of prior learning certificates to validate their operations.

“The coxswains are competent, but their training is informal. We will train them on pollution and the safety of the vessel, besides the recognition of prior learning,” Maina added.

KMA Regional Director in Nyanza, Henry Mwasaru said the project will accord vessel operators in the lake with adequate knowledge.

He said the main research and rescue centre is being built in Kisumu.

“The centre in Kisumu will coordinate KMA activities across the lake region. Vessels which operate in Lake Victoria will be certified,” Mwasaru said.

Homa Bay County Commissioner Ronald Mwiwawi said the county loses about five people every month.

He said the project will reduce accidents in Lake Victoria.

“Most of our fisherfolk still use dilapidated boats. We cannot afford to continue losing the lives of many people, hence we must comply with the use of standard vessels,” Mwiwawi said.

Homa Bay County Beach Management Network Chairman Edward Oremo said the project will transform the lives of fishermen.

“Many fishermen have drowned due to a lack of life jackets because they are expensive. We have also suffered due to a lack of trained coxswains. Addressing these and other problems will motivate us,” Oremo said.