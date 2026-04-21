Kakamega assembly to hear petitions challenging Ikolomani gold mining plan

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Gold mining area at lsulu-Bushiangala in Ikolomani subcounty.[File,Standard]

The Kakamega County Assembly is set to hear two petitions challenging the proposed gold mining project in Ikolomani Sub-county during a public forum scheduled for Thursday, April 23, 2026.

In a public notice issued by Assembly Clerk Donald Manyala, residents and stakeholders have been invited to submit written memoranda ahead of the hearing, which will take place at Malinya Stadium starting at 9:00 a.m.

The petitions, currently before the Assembly’s Environment, Natural Resources, Energy, Water, and Climate Change Committee, raise concerns over ongoing and proposed gold mining activities in the Isulu-Bushiangala area of Ikolomani.

“The committee has scheduled a petition hearing and public participation forum on Thursday, April 23, 2026, starting at 9:00 a.m,” read an advertisement in the local dailies, signed by assembly clerk Donald Manyala.

“The committee is currently considering a petition on the ongoing concerns in the gold mining areas of lsulu-Bushiangala in Ikolomani subcounty.”

The petitions were filed in December by Nelly Madegwa of Msingi Adili, Nickson Murabwa (KCC), Brenda Oyiko (The Haki Comm), Eliud Wanjala (Shabokee Stars), and Audrey Bigatih of G to W.

The petitioners cited a lack of artisanal mining licensing, inadequate public participation and disclosure, exclusion from decision-making, risk of displacement and eviction, and environmental and health concerns.

"They also cited threats to cultural heritage, economic displacement, and lack of civic education. Efforts have been made to have this matter addressed by the relevant authorities, including engagement with administrative and regulatory bodies, but no satisfactory resolution has been achieved,” the petitioners said.

The petitioners want the county assembly to intervene and recommend suspension of the proposed mining activities pending mandatory stakeholder engagement, including issuance of artisanal mining permits to local artisanal miners, comprehensive civic and public education, and full disclosure of environmental and social impact, compensation, and benefit-sharing.

They want the investor to establish, develop, and implement a fair, transparent, and lawful resettlement plan in accordance with the Mining Act of 2016 and applicable human rights standards, sustainable mining practices, and protection of cultural heritage.

They have also prayed for formal engagement and binding agreements between Shanta Gold Company Limited and local mining co-operatives, including employment and revenue transparency and environmental protection measures.

The petitions were filed following deadly protests by residents against a mining proposal by the gold company, which has been engaged in the exploration of the precious mineral for more than two decades.

The protests followed attempts by the National Environmental Management Authority to conduct public participation.

Shanta Gold has applied for a mining licence to extract gold it has discovered in Bushangala and Isulu with an estimated value of Sh680 billion.