Three shot dead in protest against gold mining firm in Kakamega

A police officer receiving treatment at Kakamega County General Hospital after attack by goons during protests in Iuslu, Kakamega county, on December 4, 2025. [Bernard Lusigi, Standard]

Three people were shot dead by police during protests against the presence of Shanta Gold Limited Company in Isulu, Ikolomani Constituency, Kakamega County.

At least 10 people were injured, including three journalists and three police officers.

Residents were demonstrating on Thursday against the move by the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) and Shanta Company to hold a public participation forum at Emusali Primary School on the relocation of 800 households following the discovery of gold deposits worth Sh683 billion.

The angry residents chased away the police after placing the bodies in one of the police vehicles.

Western Regional Police Commander Issa Mohamud claimed that the three people shot dead by police were goons hired by local politicians.

"Three have been shot dead, and they were hired goons under the command of local politicians. The goons attacked police officers and seriously injured two, and it is then that the police acted," said Mohamud.

The police boss said they have launched investigations into the matter, and the culprits will be charged with malicious damage of property and causing grievous harm to police and journalists.

"We will bring the culprits to book. We will use all the necessary means at our disposal to ensure the goons are brought to book. It is wrong to attack police and journalists,” he said.

According to the police report, the officers were attacked by more than 500 youths armed with crude weapons.

Two police officers are receiving treatment at Kakamega County General Hospital, while one is still missing.

KTN Videographer Mumo Munuve was assaulted by rowdy youths after they failed to snatch the camera. However, they managed to grab his spectacles and shoes after he bought his freedom with Sh2000.

NTV videographer William Akotsi was assaulted, lost his camera, phone, and laptop, and is receiving treatment at Sheywe Hospital in Khayega town, Shinyalu Constituency.

TV47 videographer Fidel Mbaraka was also assaulted and his camera destroyed, and he is receiving treatment at Sheywe Hospital in Shinyalu Constituency.

Standard Group reporter Benard Lusigi was spared after he bought his freedom with Sh2,500.

Property at Emusali Primary School, including the administration block, chairs and gate, was vandalised.

Locals led by James Shivachi vowed not to vacate their ancestral homes to pave the way for gold mining.

"We have not been told where to go after relocation. This process must be open and transparent," said Shivachi.