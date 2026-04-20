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Barasa warns against dynasty politics at burial

By Jackline Inyanji | Apr. 20, 2026
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Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa at a past function in Bungoma County. [File, Standard]

At a funeral service in Bumula, political undertones briefly cut through the mood of mourning as leaders weighed in on the future of Bungoma County politics ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking over the weekend at the burial of Alice Mukoyandali, mother to West Bukusu MCA Job Mukoyandali, Kimilili MP and Bungoma gubernatorial aspirant Didmus Barasa used the platform to address the unfolding gubernatorial contest, calling for inclusive leadership and warning against what he termed political monopoly. “As we mourn Mama Alice today, we are reminded that leadership is a responsibility given by the people, not a preserve of a few. Bungoma cannot and will not be led by one family. This county belongs to all of us,” Barasa said.

The MP appeared to aim for the political influence associated with National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, though he did not mention him directly.

“We must give every capable leader a fair chance to serve. Our people deserve development, unity and equal representation across all regions,” Barasa stated.

Barasa further urged residents to remain united and to focus on leaders with a clear development agenda, emphasising the need to improve youth empowerment, infrastructure and service delivery in the county.

The remarks come as the Bungoma gubernatorial race begins to take shape, with several aspirants expressing interest in succeeding Governor Kenneth Lusaka, who is serving his final term.

Among those eyeing the seat is Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi and others linked to the Speaker’s political circle, though no formal declarations have been made.

Bungoma-based political activist Isaac Wanjekeche said leadership should be based on merit and vision rather than family ties, describing dynasty politics as outdated. “Those vying for the Bungoma gubernatorial position and other seats in next year’s General Election should sell their manifestos to win voters,” Wanjekeche said.

Barasa, who has indicated he will contest the governorship on the UDA party ticket, said he would prioritise transformation in key sectors including health, roads and vocational training centres. “My development record can be seen in Kimilili Constituency, and if elected governor, I will replicate the same across the county,” he said.

Barasa also criticised Members of the County Assembly (MCAs), accusing them of failing to hold the county executive accountable under Governor Lusaka.

The remarks followed comments by Kimaeti MCA Jack Wambulwa, who urged Barasa to engage the governor on service delivery issues.

“Mr Wambulwa, you were expected to ensure equitable development in your ward and others. If you did not use your position well, then I ask the people of Kimaeti to send you home because you have also failed,” he said.

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Related Topics

Didmus Barasa Bungoma Politics Dynasty Politics Bungoma Governor Race
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