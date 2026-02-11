Didmus Barasa: Uhuru is a stumbling block to Ruto's re-election bid

Audio By Vocalize

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa claims that the opposition lacks a clear agenda that could move the country forward. [File, Standard]

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa has slammed former President Uhuru Kenyatta for allegedly standing in the way of President William Ruto’s re-election bid.

At the same time, Barasa downplayed the United Opposition's ability to compete with the broad based government in 2027 General Election.

The MP claimed that the opposition lacks a clear agenda that could move the country forward.

Speaking in Kapskwony, Mt.Elgon, he asked the former president to withdraw from active politics and give President Ruto time to work.

The MP said Ruto will remain in power beyond 2032.

“Former President Uhuru should respect President Ruto and give Kenya Kwanza government and leaders time to work. The journey for President Ruto to take the country to Singapore has already started, and critics will not distract him from achieving his target. Let the opposition get used to the president,” he said.

“Those thinking Ruto politics will end in 2032, you are dreaming, Ruto is here to stay, they should smell the coffee and adapt to the new reality. We cannot allow him to take us to Singapore then his good deeds to get destroyed by the opposition led by Kalonzo Musyoka, they should pave the way for a new generation,” Barasa added.

The MP who a Ruto ally, announced his bid for the Bungoma governor seat in the 2027 General Election.