×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Didmus Barasa: Uhuru is a stumbling block to Ruto's re-election bid

By Jackline Inyanji | Feb. 11, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa claims that the opposition lacks a clear agenda that could move the country forward. [File, Standard]

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa has slammed former President Uhuru Kenyatta for allegedly standing in the way of President William Ruto’s re-election bid.

At the same time, Barasa downplayed the United Opposition's ability to compete with the broad based government in 2027 General Election.  

The MP claimed that the opposition lacks a clear agenda that could move the country forward.

Speaking in Kapskwony, Mt.Elgon, he asked the former president to withdraw from active politics and give President Ruto time to work.

The MP said Ruto will remain in power beyond 2032.

“Former President Uhuru should respect President Ruto and give Kenya Kwanza government and leaders time to work.  The journey for President Ruto to take the country to Singapore has already started, and critics will not distract him from achieving his target. Let the opposition get used to the president,” he said.

“Those thinking Ruto politics will end in 2032, you are dreaming, Ruto is here to stay, they should smell the coffee and adapt to the new reality. We cannot allow him to take us to Singapore then his good deeds to get destroyed by the opposition led by Kalonzo Musyoka, they should pave the way for a new generation,” Barasa added.

The MP who a Ruto ally, announced his bid for the Bungoma governor seat in the 2027 General Election. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa President Uhuru Kenyatta United Opposition President William Ruto
.

Latest Stories

Plato was spot on; democracy mostly rewards liars, not the honest
Plato was spot on; democracy mostly rewards liars, not the honest
Opinion
By Justin Muturi
37 mins ago
What should be done to reduce high cases of police brutality
Opinion
By John Onyango Omboto
37 mins ago
Counties must champion robust agriculture programmes to combat food insecurity
Opinion
By Kimani Wamatangi
37 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Inside heated NEC meet to remove Sifuna
By Patrick Beja and Willis Oketch 37 mins ago
Inside heated NEC meet to remove Sifuna
Unable to take criticism, ODM kicks out Sifuna as spokesman
By Harold Odhiambo and Brian Kisanji 37 mins ago
Unable to take criticism, ODM kicks out Sifuna as spokesman
SHA won't pay for patients treated abroad until new rules are ready
By Irene Githinji 37 mins ago
SHA won't pay for patients treated abroad until new rules are ready
Sonko's troubles hang over Sakaja amid claims of betrayal
By Pkemoi Ngénoh and David Odongo 37 mins ago
Sonko's troubles hang over Sakaja amid claims of betrayal
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved