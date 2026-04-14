Stakeholders lament over low voter listing

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IEBC Chairperson Erastus Edung Ethekon, together with six Commissioners, brief media at PrideInn Paradise, Shanzu in Mombasa on July 19, 2025. [Robert Menza, Standard]

Stakeholders in Bungoma County are alarmed over dismal voter registration in the ongoing continuous mass voter listing exercise.

They have urged residents to take the voter registration drive seriously before the listing exercise comes to an end at the end of this month.

According to IEBC data seen by the Standard, only 34,000 people have registered since the start of the exercise in the county. The figures are far below the commission’s set target of 75,000 new voters.

Speaking during an Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) stakeholders’ forum at Kabula Pastoral Centre, Bungoma governor Kenneth Lusaka said the current numbers were disappointing and risked undermining the county’s influence in national decision-making.

“I am dissatisfied with the low turnout we are witnessing. Those who have not yet registered must come out in large numbers and enlist as voters,” Lusaka said.

The governor took issue with Generation Z, accusing them of being vocal on governance issues online but failing to translate that energy into civic participation.

“Making noise on social media alone will not give you the leaders you want. You must register as voters and use your vote to bring about the change you have been yearning for,” he added.

Lusaka urged residents to recognise the power of numbers in shaping political influence, noting that higher voter registration would strengthen the region’s bargaining power at the national level.

“It is only through our numbers that we can earn respect and effectively negotiate for our interests,” he said.

IEBC Commissioner Alutalala Mukhwana, who attended the forum, assured stakeholders that the commission was intensifying efforts to boost registration.

“Our officials are even visiting homes to ensure that no one, including persons with disabilities, is left behind in this exercise,” Mukhwana said.

The ongoing voter registration drive is part of the commission’s broader efforts to enhance electoral participation ahead of upcoming polls.

Deputy governor Janepher Mbatiany urged residents, especially the youth, to embrace voter registration and take an active role in shaping their future.

"I am deeply concerned by the low voter registration turnout currently being witnessed across the county. This trend, if not addressed, risks locking many out of the democratic process and weakening our collective voice. As leaders, we have a responsibility to encourage our people, particularly the youths, to take this critical civic exercise seriously," she noted.

The current numbers are not only disappointing but also threaten to diminish Bungoma’s influence in national decision-making, according to the leaders.

"As a county, our strength lies in our numbers. A higher voter turnout will not only enhance democratic participation but also strengthen our bargaining power at the national level," she noted.

In Webuye town, many locals were not on the voters' register despite registering as voters and participating in previous elections.

Some residents who visited the IEBC offices in Webuye town, led by John Wanyama, said they were surprised to arrive at the IEBC offices and find their names missing despite registering as voters.

They called on the IEBC to intervene and resolve the irregularities. Residents, including Kevin Sambamba, now want citizens to visit the commission's offices and verify their information, while also urging young people to come forward and register as voters so they can elect the leaders they want.