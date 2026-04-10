Impeachment? Why Governor Lusaka has sacked entire cabinet

Governor Kenneth Lusaka has sacked all County Executive Committee Members (CECs) and Attorney General Edward Oringe Waswa in a major shake-up in the County Government.
Also sent packing is the County Secretary. In apress release dated April 9, 2026, the Governor stated that the move is aimed at enhancing effective governance, improving service delivery, and restoring efficiency within the county administration.
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