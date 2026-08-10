Elderly widowers appeal for government support to boost livelihoods

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Widowers during a meeting convened by Christened Widowers’ Health, Empowerment and Support in Kanyangsi trading centre, Ndhiwa East sub-county. [James Omoro, Standard]

Elderly widowers in Homa Bay County want the government to initiate an empowerment programme to boost their livelihoods.

The widowers expressed concerns that they undergo hardships after the deaths of their spouses.

Most of the widowers lost their wives when they were too old to remarry. The situation predisposes them to abject poverty, especially where the wife was the sole breadwinner or the family’s livelihood depended on equal contribution of the couple.

Some widowers are left to care for their young children.

During a meeting convened by Widowers’ Health, Empowerment and Support at Kanyangsi Trading Center in Ndhiwa East Sub-county, elderly widows urged the government to start a financial empowerment programme for them.

In their memorandum to the Internal Security Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, they expressed concerns that the government had neglected widowers in most of its empowerment programmes that target women and widows.

Jared Ware, widower, appealed to the government to consider widowers for empowerment programmes.

Such programmes are like the one carried out by ODM political leaders allied to the government in Nyanza region or starting a special fund for widowers.

“We are undergoing a lot of problems after the demise of our spouses. May the government start a financial empowerment programme for us,” Ware said.

Kepha Mwonya, the Secretary of Central Kabwoch Location Widowers’ Forum said it was through such empowerment that the elderly widowers can lead a good life.

“The tribulations which befall widowers after the demise of spouses can shorten our lives. A similar fund to the Women Enterprise Fund should be started for us. These are some of the avenues which can prolong the lives of elderly widowers,” Mwonya said.

He appealed to PS Omollo to intervene in the matter.

The Chief of Central Kabwoch Location Alphonce Odero said widowers were facing stigma. He urged the widowers to cope with their situations.

“Widowers suffer a lot of stigma and other economic constraints. I encourage them to cope with their situations by seeking encouragement through support groups,” Odero said.

The Director of Widowers’ Health, Empowerment and Support Samuel Okombo urged the government to support widowers.

Okombo proposed that widowers can be supported with free seeds and fertilisers.

He expressed concerns that many widowers have various health issues and require medical insurance.

“Widowers’ are left with children to take care of yet most of them lack the ability to raise them. Their health is also wanting. The government should support them financially to enable them to live longer,” Okombo said.