West Pokot youth push for greater role in economic, governance Initiatives

Audio By Vocalize

Students at Kitelakapel Technical Training Institute in West Pokot County during World Youth Skills Day. [Irissheel Shanzu, Standard]

Youth in West Pokot County have called for involvement in economic initiatives, governance, and decision-making.

The young people emphasised the need to be given opportunities to shape the county’s future rather than merely being seen as recipients of development projects.

They voiced these demands during International Youth Week celebrations at Kachapin’s Garden, where stakeholders highlighted the importance of investing more in education, employment, digital opportunities, mental health, and sexual and reproductive health services.

Under the theme “Different Contexts, Same Aspirations,” the celebrations brought together young people and stakeholders to discuss the challenges facing youth and available opportunities.

The youth also pledged not to let politicians use them as pawns as the country approaches the 2027 General Election, stating they want leaders to focus on addressing unemployment, education, and economic empowerment instead of mobilising them for political violence.

Youth Affairs CEC Lucky Litole, noted that young people in West Pokot have shown resilience despite the tough economic conditions.

Litole said the county involves youth in budgeting and decision-making processes and is creating an environment conducive to young entrepreneurs.

“Youths are involved in business because we give them business permits for free. The youths are learned but lack employment. We talk to them and involve them in decision-making,” she said.

She urged young people to seize available opportunities while steering clear of drug abuse and other practices that might undermine their future.

Stakeholders, however, warned that high illiteracy levels in the county continue to expose some youngsters to social issues like early marriages, teenage pregnancies, and female genital mutilation.

They called for deliberate efforts to keep young people in school and to expand access to education and skills training.

The stakeholders also appealed to the county and national governments to create more avenues for youth to access educational programmes, government contracts, and other economic activities.

They stressed that youth should also be integrated into the growing digital economy, where technology is opening new paths for employment, entrepreneurship, and innovation.

Participants further urged for a dedicated budget for sexual and reproductive health services, emphasising that young people need access to accurate information and appropriate services to make informed choices.

Sharon Chepkite, CEO and founder of Voices of Youth for Better Engagement (VYBE) Africa, highlighted mental health as another major concern among youth in the county.

Chepkite mentioned that some young people had experienced suicidal thoughts and cases, warning that immediate action is necessary to address the mental health issues.

“As young people, we cannot wait for people to rescue us. We will rescue ourselves,” she said.

She referenced a case in West Pokot where a Grade Six and Grade Eight learner died by suicide, illustrating the urgent need to strengthen mental health support for children and adolescents.

Chepkite stated that VYBE Africa had developed an application called Bonga na VYBE, aimed at providing a platform for young people to discuss mental health challenges and seek support.

She encouraged youth to move beyond mere discussion and turn successful initiatives into concrete action.

“The successful stories we have heard, we take initiative and act,” she said.

With political activities intensifying ahead of the 2027 General Election, youth stated they would not allow themselves to be exploited by politicians.

They urged political leaders to engage youth on development policies and economic opportunities rather than using them to mobilise crowds or incite violence.

The youth affirmed that their numbers should translate into meaningful participation in governance and leadership roles.

They called for greater representation in decision-making bodies and increased access to government programmes, business opportunities, and public contracts.

Chief Officer for Youth Affairs and Social Services Benjamin Klelan announced that the county was implementing youth engagement initiatives at the grassroots level through ward-level youth dialogues.

Klelan explained that these forums would give young people space to voice their concerns while enabling the county government to better respond to their priorities.

He added that youth participation was also vital in tackling insecurity, particularly cattle rustling, which has impacted parts of West Pokot for years.

“West Pokot has been associated with a lack of security. The youths will be involved and sensitised against cattle rustling,” Klelan said.

He stated that involving young people in peace-building efforts could help prevent their recruitment into criminal activities and conflicts.

Stakeholders acknowledged that West Pokot’s youthful population remains one of the county’s greatest assets, but warned that unemployment, lack of opportunities, and social issues could make young people vulnerable.

They called for sustained efforts to improve education access, reduce social challenges, and create more opportunities for youth development.