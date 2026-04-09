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Mother, dead son's body detained at Busia hospital over Sh75,000 bill

By Mary Imenza | Apr. 9, 2026
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The woman detained at Busia Referral Hospital .[File.]

A 24-year-old mother is being held at Busia County Referral Hospital alongside the body of her deceased son after failing to clear a Sh75,000 medical bill.
Caren Achieng, from Amase village in Teso South, says her ordeal began in February when she was referred from Alupe Sub-County Hospital after her child’s condition worsened.“I have been in this hospital since February. I was transferred here from Alupe hospital after his condition worsened. It's now one week since my child died,” she said.
Her son, who had been undergoing treatment, died under unclear circumstances last Thursday.
Since then, Achieng says hospital management has declined to release the body until the outstanding bill is settled.
“I just want to go home and bury my child with dignity, but I have no money. The more I stay here, the more the bill gets expensive. Daily mortuary bill is Sh300 and I even dont know where I will start from if I left here. Its a double tragedy to a single mother like me,” she said.
She has appealed to leaders, including Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, Teso South MP Mary Emase, Busia Woman Representative Catherine Omanyo, and Governor Paul Otuoma, to intervene and help clear the bill.
Hospital officials confirmed the incident, noting that Achieng is among more than 17 mothers currently detained at the facility over unpaid maternity and medical fees.
The case raises renewed concerns over the detention of patients in public hospitals, despite government assurances under the Social Health Authority that essential services, including maternity care, should be accessible and affordable.
Achieng now hopes her appeal will reach well-wishers and authorities in time to allow her to leave the hospital and give her son a dignified burial.

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