Residents storm police station over guards' murder

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Sang'alo Police Station in Bungoma County. [Courtesy, Meta/Hon Timothy]

Angry residents stormed Sang'alo Police Station in Bungoma County on Monday to protest the murder of two night guards by robbers.



Officers at the station were forced to shoot in the air to disperse the irate crowd that demanded answers over the incident reported early Monday morning.



‎The locals, led by Nelson Wanjala and Eliud Nyongesa, raised concerns over escalating cases of insecurity in the area, pointing accusing fingers at security agencies and local leadership over alleged failure to arrest the runaway insecurity.



Residents claimed one of the guards was attacked and killed around 4 am on Monday, while the other succumbed to injuries sustained during the attack while receiving treatment in a Bungoma hospital.



Two other victims were treated and discharged. “Every official must be held accountable when it comes to security matters since all lives matter and when a place is secure, business cannot thrive,” noted Wanjala.



Peter Makomere, the owner of the entertainment joint that was attacked, said the guards were patrolling when they were attacked.

“They injured two security guards with crude weapons and injured three other workers and made away with two Samsung TV sets of 65 inches each and vandalised other valuables at the counter worth over Sh250,000,” noted Makomere.



Residents took issue with the police, accusing them of negligence in their duties, saying that the incident occurred a few meters from the police station. They are demanding the immediate transfer of all officers serving at the said station.



They have also linked the rampant cases of insecurity to the high number of unemployed youths who live lavish lives even though they have no known jobs.



Kanduyi MP John Makali lamented the negligence of the police officers and assured residents that the officers would be transferred to restore peace and security in the area.



“It’s heartbreaking to learn that the incident which took place at the restaurant occurred a few meters from the police station. The robbers were seen walking on foot, and despite residents calling for help, no police officer came to their rescue. The officers are lazy, and no patrol is done," he said.



The lawmaker regretted that there are few officers deployed at the station, adding that there is a need to have more officers posted in the area to help deal with the current situation.



Makali called on Interior Kipchumba Murkomen to intervene and ensure the police station is equipped, enough police deployed to the area and officers given a vehicle to ease their movement during patrols.



“The CS for interior has been here during security meetings and issues which need his intervention were highlighted. He must act immediately and ensure more officers are deployed at the station and vehicles to aid in patrol allocation. Another challenge is that the market has no electricity and it hosts more than 10,000 people, thus the need for the county government to intervene and connect power for the safety of business people, students and locals,” he noted.



‎Bungoma South OCPD William Letting said that they have already launched an investigation and are looking for the thugs who are harassing residents.



He said officers who have served in the area for a longer period could be moved in a reshuffle meant to enhance security and increase the number of officers pledging decisive action to restore safety and apprehend the culprits.



“Two watchmen were attacked by robbers, one died on the way to the hospital, and another one, who was receiving treatment, is also dead. The incident is alarming and shocking, investigations are ongoing, and we will also hold meetings with locals to get their views on how to improve security because it seems those who committed the attack are residing within," said the officer.