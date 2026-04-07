Busia County Speaker ditches Oburu for Sifuna

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Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Siaya Governor James Orengo, Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi and Caroli Omondi at Ufungamano House on March 27, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna-led Linda Mwananchi faction has received a boost after Busia County Assembly Speaker Fred Odilo ditched the ODM Linda Ground faction led by Siaya Senator and current party leader Oburu Oginga, vowing to support Sifuna's camp.

The speaker, who has been a strong supporter of Busia Governor Paul Otuoma, said his move was informed by the political wave in the region, which is leaning towards the Llinda Mwananchi brigade.

"As for now, things are changing so fast, and the ground is shifting towards Sifuna's brigade, and as young and able leaders, we are finding it wise to stand and rally behind Sifuna. I am declaring today that I am no longer with our elders Oburu but with Sifuna's side as we head towards the general polls," said Odilo.

He added, "We are going to preach Linda Mwananchi's message and presence in Busia County and Western region, it is evident that people are with Sifuna, and that is where we are going to stay and face our brothers in the Linda Ground side led by Oburu."

Odilo, however, announced and declared to unseat Governor Otuoma in the 2027 general election under the Linda Mwananchi side.

"God willing, I am going to be the next Governor of Busia under the Linda Mwananchi side because the other faction has not told us what they are going to do for us, unlike in Linda Mwananchi, which is focused and has a clear manifesto," said Odilo.

Odilo has been in an on-and-off political fight with Otuoma and, therefore, a friend and foe in the politics of Busia County.

Odilo maintains that he will use the Linda Mwananchi movement as his political vehicle in an attempt to restore dignity and transparency in the county leadership.

Busia was the first county to theme first Linda Mwananchi rally in Kenya, besides being the county with the highest registered members of ODM in the country.

The gubernatorial seat in Busia has already attracted four candidates, including Governor Otuoma, Arthur Osiya, the Principal Administrative Secretary (PAS) in the Executive Office of the President, and Engineer Vincent Sidai.

The move comes barely two days after a section of Kakamega residents urged Sifuna and Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi to ditch the ODM party and form their own political vehicle in Western following frustration from the Orange Party.

"We have seen what our two brothers Sifuna and Osotsi have gone through and been subjected to humiliation and mistreatment in ODM, and it is high time for the two leaders to leave ODM and form their own political party where we are ready to join and be part of the party," said Wyclife Likhaya.

Another resident, Patrick Makokha, opined that ODM has betrayed the Luhya nation and its top leadership, who have been in ODM just after the death of its founder Raiila Odinga.

"We are ready to follow where Sifuna and Osotsi will lead us, as long as it is not in ODM. The late Raila used to respect and honour our leaders and region, but after his death, the likes of Oburu, Governor Gladys Wanga, and Junet Mohammed have mistreated our leaders, and for us as Western people to regain our lost dignity, we must pursue our political journey outside the ODM party," said Makokha.