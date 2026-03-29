How Linda Mwananchi's team outmaneuvered police disruption

Embakasi MP Babu Owino pleading with police officers who wanted to stop the ODM Linda Mwananchi meeting at Ufungamano House on March 26, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

From the onset, the government was steadfast that the Linda Mwananchi team would not hold their People’s National Delegates Convention (NDC) at Ufungamano House in Nairobi.

From Thursday evening, police officers were deployed to stop preparations for the event. Those who had been deployed by the Edwin Sifuna-Babu Owino and James Orengo faction of ODM were turned away by the police.