How Linda Mwananchi's team outmaneuvered police disruption

From the onset, the government was steadfast that the Linda Mwananchi team would not hold their People’s National Delegates Convention (NDC) at Ufungamano House in Nairobi.
From Thursday evening, police officers were deployed to stop preparations for the event. Those who had been deployed by the Edwin Sifuna-Babu Owino and James Orengo faction of ODM were turned away by the police.
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