Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Family seeks answers after relative killed in vehicle in CS Duale's convoy

By Osinde Obare | Mar. 31, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale. [File, Standard]

A family in Trans-Nzoia County, whose kin was killed in a road accident involving a vehicle in a convoy of Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale  on 8th March, is unable to bury their relative due to lack of land. 

Hilary Kiptoo, 23, was travelling in a tuk-tuk when a Toyota Prado hit the rickshaw from behind near Otongolo along the Kisumu-Busia road.

During the incident, three passengers in the tuk-tuk and the driver of the Prado, registration No. KCS 006B/GKB 542U were injured.

The tuk-tuk, Piago KTWQ805P, was involved in the accident near Otongolo. 

Kiptoo was due to join the university in September this year, having deferred his studies in 2025 due to financial hardships.

Joseph Longin, the deceased's father, said the family learned of his son's death from a relative in Kisumu. 

According to the father, his son was rushed to a health facility in Kisumu, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Longin explained that Deputy Inspector General Gilbert Masengeli assisted the family in removing the body from Kisumu to Kiminini Cottage Hospital, where it is currently being preserved. 

Longin's family resides in a rented house in Kiminini. The grief-stricken family stated they are unable to bury Kiptoo due to a lack of land.

"My son had discontinued his studies because of poverty, and he chose to seek cheap labour to pay his fees when he met his death," said Longin. 

The family, he said had disposed off a piece of land to support Kiptoo's education.

"We had a piece of land which we sold to support the education of my son and it was not enough to enable him complete his studies," he said.

He described his death as big blow to the family.

"Our future has been shattered. Our hope is gone and it is agonizing," he said. 

While mourning the kin, the devastated family demanded an investigation into the incident that led to Kiptoo's death. 

Kiptoo's mother Beatrice Wamukota said the family is yet to come to terms with her son's death. 

Wamukota urged for justice for the family, adding that they had received no information about how the accident happened or the cause. 

"Our son was killed by a government vehicle, and yet the family has not received any support from the state towards his burial," she said.

"Being poor is not a crime. My son was killed by a government vehicle and we are demanding for justice on the matter," said Wamukota. 

Henry Kinisu, who is a neighbour, faulted the government of failing to support the affected family. 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Health CS Aden Duale Duale's Convoy Kenya Road Accidents
.

Latest Stories

COG raises concerns over intention to arrest governors as Sakaja resurfaces
COG raises concerns over intention to arrest governors as Sakaja resurfaces
National
By Edwin Nyarangi
1 hr ago
AG defends President Ruto's State House political meetings
National
By Kamau Muthoni
3 hrs ago
From prime property to woman upkeep, a couple's six-year court battle
Crime and Justice
By Daniel Chege
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Cheap cooking gas plan stalls on higher taxes as Saudi deal flops
By Macharia Kamau and Edwin Nyarangi 3 hrs ago
Cheap cooking gas plan stalls on higher taxes as Saudi deal flops
Gikomba demolitions leave traders displaced as officials cite riparian encroachment
By Juliet Omelo 3 hrs ago
Gikomba demolitions leave traders displaced as officials cite riparian encroachment
AG defends President Ruto's State House political meetings
By Kamau Muthoni 3 hrs ago
AG defends President Ruto's State House political meetings
From prime property to woman upkeep, a couple's six-year court battle
By Daniel Chege 3 hrs ago
From prime property to woman upkeep, a couple's six-year court battle
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved