Family seeks answers after relative killed in vehicle in CS Duale's convoy

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Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale. [File, Standard]

A family in Trans-Nzoia County, whose kin was killed in a road accident involving a vehicle in a convoy of Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale on 8th March, is unable to bury their relative due to lack of land.

Hilary Kiptoo, 23, was travelling in a tuk-tuk when a Toyota Prado hit the rickshaw from behind near Otongolo along the Kisumu-Busia road.

During the incident, three passengers in the tuk-tuk and the driver of the Prado, registration No. KCS 006B/GKB 542U were injured.

The tuk-tuk, Piago KTWQ805P, was involved in the accident near Otongolo.

Kiptoo was due to join the university in September this year, having deferred his studies in 2025 due to financial hardships.

Joseph Longin, the deceased's father, said the family learned of his son's death from a relative in Kisumu.

According to the father, his son was rushed to a health facility in Kisumu, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Longin explained that Deputy Inspector General Gilbert Masengeli assisted the family in removing the body from Kisumu to Kiminini Cottage Hospital, where it is currently being preserved.

Longin's family resides in a rented house in Kiminini. The grief-stricken family stated they are unable to bury Kiptoo due to a lack of land.

"My son had discontinued his studies because of poverty, and he chose to seek cheap labour to pay his fees when he met his death," said Longin.

The family, he said had disposed off a piece of land to support Kiptoo's education.

"We had a piece of land which we sold to support the education of my son and it was not enough to enable him complete his studies," he said.

He described his death as big blow to the family.

"Our future has been shattered. Our hope is gone and it is agonizing," he said.

While mourning the kin, the devastated family demanded an investigation into the incident that led to Kiptoo's death.

Kiptoo's mother Beatrice Wamukota said the family is yet to come to terms with her son's death.

Wamukota urged for justice for the family, adding that they had received no information about how the accident happened or the cause.

"Our son was killed by a government vehicle, and yet the family has not received any support from the state towards his burial," she said.

"Being poor is not a crime. My son was killed by a government vehicle and we are demanding for justice on the matter," said Wamukota.

Henry Kinisu, who is a neighbour, faulted the government of failing to support the affected family.