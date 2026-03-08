Three dead in Kisumu accident linked to CS Duale's convoy

Audio By Vocalize

Health CS Aden Duale has dismissed viral reports claiming he was involved in a road accident near Kisumu International Airport on Sunday evening. [MoH, X]

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has dismissed viral reports claiming he was involved in a road accident near Kisumu International Airport on Sunday evening, following the homecoming ceremony of Medical Services Principal Secretary Dr. Ouma Oluga in Rarieda, Siaya County.

Speaking at an Iftar dinner hosted by the Kenya Association of Muslim Medical Professionals (KAMMP), Duale acknowledged being present at the scene of the accident, which occurred in the Otonglo area along the Kisumu-Busia road.

Three people died as a result of the incident: two at the scene and one who succumbed to injuries while being transported to the hospital.

Several others sustained injuries.

"On our way from the function to Kisumu Airport, we encountered a small accident. All patients belong to me, so I asked my team that we help the patients and ensure they are booked into hospitals. They are recovering very well," Duale said.

The Ministry of Health said 19 victims evacuated from the scene were admitted to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital for treatment.

"Unfortunately, two fatalities were confirmed at the scene, while one additional victim succumbed to injuries while being transported to the hospital," the ministry said in a statement.

Photos from the scene show a 14-seater matatu that had collided with a Toyota Prado believed to be part of Duale's motorcade.

However, Nyanza Region Traffic Enforcement Officer Peter Maina told The Standard that no dignitary was involved in the incident, and that all those affected were safe.

The Thanksgiving ceremony for PS Oluga was also attended by President William Ruto, ODM leader Oburu Oginga, and Mama Ida Odinga, among other government officials and politicians.