MPs demand compensation for victims, survivors of Webuye accident

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Parliament censures Ministry of Transport, calling for victim compensation and stronger road safety measures after Webuye accident. [File Courtesy]

Parliament has censured the Ministry of Transport over its inaction following the deadly Webuye accident on March 9 that claimed 15 lives and left multiple others nursing injuries.

During yesterday’s sitting, the lawmakers criticised the Ministry and agencies under it for failure to promptly act in addressing the situation, even as they intensified calls to summon CS David Chirchir and the NTSA Director General over the increasing road carnage in the country.

The matter came up after Webuye East MP Martin Wanyonyi sought a statement from the Transport Committee on measures taken by the Ministry to compensate the families whose loved ones were lost through the crash.

Wanyonyi condemned government inaction and also sought to know whether any safety audit had been conducted on the road at the Malaha junction along the Webuye-Kitale road, and whether the road zone has officially been designated as an accident blackspot.

He also demanded to know measures being undertaken by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KENHA) to enhance safety at the junction, including the installation of properly designed speed bumps, adequate road signage, clear road marking and any other appropriate interventions and the timeline of completion.

“This unfortunate incident is not an isolated case, as the said stretch of the junction from Webuye to Kitale has over the years been reported as a high-risk accident zone with frequent crashes occurring at night or during adverse weather conditions,” said Wanyonyi.

Fifteen people died at the scene, while five others perished in the hospital. Another twenty people are still receiving treatment in the hospital. Two other victims were also referred to Kitale hospital for specialised treatment.

Wanyonyi told parliament that the stretch of road lacks adequate road signage, clear road markings and other essential safety infrastructure, which contributes to the occurrence of accidents on the road.

Gilgil MP Martha Wangari subsequently questioned the inaction from the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.

“Between Gilgil and Nakuru, we have also seen families being wiped out in accidents and it is quite sad that the Ministry of Transport has to be prompted through this House to even just make a statement, especially when families are grieving. We have not seen anyone from the Ministry addressing the issue. Any time we have such an accident, it is a national calamity and it should warrant the attention of NTSA and the Ministry of Interior,” she stated.

Leader of the Majority party Kimani Ichung’wah also hit out at the Ministry of Transport’s top officials while calling for a backing of the government’s initiative to install speed cameras on the road by the public to avert road accidents.

“Has the new Director General of NTSA visited that accident scene? What of the DG KENHA or even the Minister in charge of our roads? I know they are busy people, but when incidents like that happen, it is important that people from the highest level of government visit those scenes because some of those accidents could be a result of the state of the road and even to see what it is that can be done to solve such future accidents, “remarked Ichung’wah.

“Why we need to support government programmes such as that of installing cameras and charging instant fines is because that accident need not have happened if that truck was not moving at the speed which it was reported to be moving at around the accident scene.”

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo called out the recklessness of bodaboda operators, noting that there was a need to form a special unit to police them.

“As we understand, the initial accident was between two bodabodas and as we address this matter, let us focus on the lawlessness brought about by bodabodas because they have become a law unto themselves. Such matters should concern the Transport and safety authorities immensely,” said Amollo.

“I hope that the government will come in and assist the families of those fifteen victims, as I understand they are all from one family,” he added.

Webuye West MP Dan Wanyama called on the Government to come to the aid of the bereaved families and foot the bills of those hospitalised.

The Minister of Transport must come out and assist this family. A father losing six children is quite serious. Just as the government stepped in to assist the family of the late MP Johana Ngéno, it should come out and assist this family

Saku MP Dido Rasso observed, “Sixteen people dying at one spot should really prick our conscience. Immediately after the accident happened, that road should have been closed and traffic diverted and measures such as the expansion of that road should have been taken. But apparently, once people are buried, they forget,” Rasso observed.

“The government must look for resources to help the bereaved and those in the hospital,” he added.