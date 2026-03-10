10 people killed, 12 injured in a horrific road accident along Webuye-Kitale highway

Audio By Vocalize

Caption. The truck that was involved in an accident at Malaha area on Webuye-Kitale highway. [Jackline Inyanji, Standard]

Ten people have been killed in a grisly road accident that happened this evening at the Malaha area along the Webuye-Kitale highway.

Additionally, 11 people are nursing serious injuries from the hospital accident.

Confirming the incident, Western Regional Traffic Officer Walter Kiptala told the Standard that 10 people lost their lives after a passenger vehicle, a boda boda, and a truck collided on the busy road.

"It was an unfortunate accident, and we have lost 10 people, and 11 are nursing serious injuries," said Kiptala.

Kiptala promised to give more details once the police clear the scene and ascertain the real cause of the accident.