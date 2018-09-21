+ Post your Story

Raila’s condolence message to Tanzanians goes horribly wrong
By Vincent Kejitan | Updated Sep 21, 2018 at 08:53 EAT
raila-s-condolence-message-to-tanzanians-goes-horribly-wrong
Raila Odinga
SUMMARY

While Kenyans appreciated his kind gesture to Tanzanians, they quickly reminded him of the problems that are mounting back home

A section of netizens bashed the opposition leader for ‘betraying’ them

NASA leader Raila Odinga on Friday condoled with families who lost loved ones in the MV Nyerere tragedy in Tanzania where around 40 people perished but his message did not resonate well with Kenyans.

“I send sincere and heartfelt condolences to families who lost loved ones in the MV Nyerere tragedy in Tanzania.

“I mourn with the people of Tanzania at this very difficult moment. May God grant peace and strength to the families, the caregivers and the Tanzanian nation,” wrote Odinga.

See Also: Raila’s secretary challenges Otiende Amollo to resign from ODM party


While Kenyans appreciated his kind gesture to Tanzanians, they quickly reminded him of the problems that are mounting back home, especially the VAT on all petroleum products.

A section of netizens bashed the opposition leader for ‘betraying’ them after legislators passed the 8% VAT proposal on fuel, albeit in chaotic fashion.

See Also: Raila Jr reveals what he has told his father ahead of tax vote

Here are some of the reactions:

Msaliti was democrasia wataka nini na watanzania .akuna handshake huko pambana na tax Kenya.— sir Kalya of Tapsagoi (@TeddyKalya1) September 21, 2018

Then write a condolence letter to Kenyans you betrayed yesterday Babaaa

See Also: Raila Junior differs with NASA statement on VAT
— Kevin Rono (@KevinMweno) September 21, 2018

I also send condolences to the people of Kenya for the murder of democracy and economy yesterday at the parliament buildings ! I pray that the VAT will not kill them.— baba abbas ???????????????????????? ???? (@babakisia) September 21, 2018

You need to be sending condolences to all Kenyans that voted for you!— Leon ???????? (@Leon_O_Ted) September 21, 2018

With @RailaOdinga 's help, Uhuru just reduced your net income by adding the housing tax and then increased your taxes for every shilling you move or spend. Rao should be sending condolences to all voted for him coz he has left them at the mercy of Uhuru and his taxes!— Leon ???????? (@Leon_O_Ted) September 21, 2018

We are also in mourning...You choose to betray kenyans in the hour of need.The forced taxes this Uhuru Kenyatta regime is forcing onto kenyans,I hope it will also help you.God will soon give us a true messiah to fight for our freedom and get help us uproot this thuggery regime.— Gyan Wahome (@GyanWahome) September 21, 2018

Deeply sad but baba now that I voted you twice why am I suffering you can't even remember me now taxes are high life is difficult can you find for opposition we have no interest with the jubilee supporter's maybe u will need us 2022 don't abandon us.— Hillaire de Lilechi (@hills_prince) September 21, 2018


Raila Odinga
VAT on fuel
Tanzania ferry tragedy
