DP Kindiki's wife Joyce calls for quality education for all children

Spouse to the Deputy President,Joyce Kithure, has called for increased focus on ensuring all children get access to quality education to enable them to become better people in society.

Joyce said education sets children on a path to better lives calling on teachers, parents and other stakeholders in the sector to work closely for the good of the young learners.

“Let us ensure that no child is left behind due to neglect, discouragement, or lack of support,” she urged.

She spoke on Tuesday when she graced a fundraiser for the construction of classrooms and a science laboratory at Obalwanda Comprehensive School in Suba North, Homa Bay County.

“I urge parents and guardians to continue working closely with teachers to instil discipline, values, and a love for learning in our children,” she noted.

Joyce, a senior lecturer at the University of Nairobi, said education is still a great equaliser urging learners to remain focused in school, avoid misdeeds, respect teachers and their parents and guardians.

“I encourage you to remain focused on your studies. Education is your greatest equaliser. Be disciplined, curious, and determined. Respect your teachers, use your time wisely, and believe in your ability to succeed. Hard work and integrity will always open doors for you,” she added.

She also pushed for continued investment in school infrastructure to ensure a better learning environment for children.

“When we invest in classrooms, laboratories, and safe learning spaces, we invest in the future of our children and the future of our nation,” she said.

She said the Science Adding Value to the Environment and the Communities (SaVE) project she is spearheading is aimed at infusing science in solving the common challenges facing communities in the country.

“SaVE Communities is already in the process of supporting vulnerable communities through food relief, by providing water tanks to schools to enable rainwater harvesting, and we are also working with farmers to promote climate-smart agriculture by advising on suitable crops and smart farming practices in response to the harsh climate challenges we are facing.

We have also continued to plant trees across various regions as part of our commitment to environmental conservation and sustainability,” Joyce stated.

The construction of a science laboratory in the school, she noted, aligns with the vision of promoting STEM education and practical learning.

“It will nurture curiosity, innovation, and problem-solving skills among learners, preparing them for a competitive and rapidly changing world,” she added.