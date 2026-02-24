×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

DP Kindiki's wife Joyce calls for quality education for all children

By DPCS | Feb. 24, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Spouse to the Deputy President,Joyce Kithure. [DPCS]

Spouse to the Deputy President,Joyce Kithure, has called for increased focus on ensuring all children get access to quality education to enable them to become better people in society.

Joyce said education sets children on a path to better lives calling on teachers, parents and other stakeholders in the sector to work closely for the good of the young learners.  

“Let us ensure that no child is left behind due to neglect, discouragement, or lack of support,” she urged.

She spoke on Tuesday when she graced a fundraiser for the construction of classrooms and a science laboratory at Obalwanda Comprehensive School in Suba North, Homa Bay County.

“I urge parents and guardians to continue working closely with teachers to instil discipline, values, and a love for learning in our children,” she noted.

Joyce, a senior lecturer at the University of Nairobi, said education is still a great equaliser urging learners to remain focused in school, avoid misdeeds, respect teachers and their parents and guardians.

“I encourage you to remain focused on your studies. Education is your greatest equaliser. Be disciplined, curious, and determined. Respect your teachers, use your time wisely, and believe in your ability to succeed. Hard work and integrity will always open doors for you,” she added.

She also pushed for continued investment in school infrastructure to ensure a better learning environment for children.

“When we invest in classrooms, laboratories, and safe learning spaces, we invest in the future of our children and the future of our nation,” she said.

She said the Science Adding Value to the Environment and the Communities (SaVE) project she is spearheading is aimed at infusing science in solving the common challenges facing communities in the country.

“SaVE Communities is already in the process of supporting vulnerable communities through food relief, by providing water tanks to schools to enable rainwater harvesting, and we are also working with farmers to promote climate-smart agriculture by advising on suitable crops and smart farming practices in response to the harsh climate challenges we are facing.

We have also continued to plant trees across various regions as part of our commitment to environmental conservation and sustainability,” Joyce stated.

The construction of a science laboratory in the school, she noted, aligns with the vision of promoting STEM education and practical learning.

“It will nurture curiosity, innovation, and problem-solving skills among learners, preparing them for a competitive and rapidly changing world,” she added.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Education For All DP Kindiki's Wife On Education Dr Joyce Kindiki
.

Latest Stories

Humanitarian workers need more than neutrality to survive
Humanitarian workers need more than neutrality to survive
Opinion
By Brian Ikala
4 hrs ago
History will repeat itself if the Opposition goes to 2027 elections divided
Opinion
By Elphas Wanda
4 hrs ago
Uhuru should stay silent like Moi and Kibaki after their retirement
Opinion
By Leonard Khafafa
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Goons for who?: Thin line between youth networks and gangs for hire
By Standard Reporter 4 hrs ago
Goons for who?: Thin line between youth networks and gangs for hire
Why lawyer wants colonial treason law scrapped
By Kamau Muthoni 4 hrs ago
Why lawyer wants colonial treason law scrapped
Rogue police and goons spill blood despite Raila, Ruto peace pact
By Ndungu Gachane 4 hrs ago
Rogue police and goons spill blood despite Raila, Ruto peace pact
Why State is eyeing fresh airport deal with Adani
By Nancy Gitonga 4 hrs ago
Why State is eyeing fresh airport deal with Adani
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved