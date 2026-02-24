US abstains in UN vote voicing support for Ukraine

Audio By Vocalize

Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Mariana Betsa speaks during the United Nations General Assembly meeting on Ukraine at UN Headquarters in New York, on February 24, 2026. [AFP]

The UN General Assembly voiced support for Ukraine Tuesday on the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion, with the United States among countries abstaining from the vote.

The assembly passed a resolution saying it was committed to "the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders."

It passed by a tally of 107 countries in favor, 12 against and 51 abstentions, which included the United States.

The resolution also called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire and "comprehensive, just and lasting peace."

The US delegation had pressed for a separate vote on paragraphs involving Ukraine's territorial integrity and international law but this idea was rejected.

The transition from Joe Biden to Donald Trump in the White House last year has seen firm, unconditional US support for Ukraine cool dramatically.

Trump has brought Russian leader Vladimir Putin back in from the diplomatic cold and Washington has repeatedly refused to condemn the Russian invasion of 2022.

US deputy ambassador Tammy Bruce said she welcomed the UN appeal for a ceasefire.

But she said the resolution includes "language that is likely to distract" from diplomatic efforts to end the war rather than support them. She did not identify these words.

Still, leaders of the G7 global powers, including Trump, on Tuesday reaffirmed their "unwavering support for Ukraine" in a statement on the fourth anniversary of the invasion.

A month after Trump returned to power in January 2025, the United States voted against a UN General Assembly resolution calling for a "just and lasting peace" to end the war.

The US delegation later won Security Council passage of a Russian-backed resolution that called for peace but made no mention of Ukraine's territorial integrity, frustrating Ukraine's European allies.

Until then the council had failed to speak out on the war because Russia consistently used its veto power.

"Despite peace efforts led by the US and supported by Europe, Russia continues to demonstrate no genuine willingness to stop this aggression," Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister Mariana Betsa said.

Russia's deputy ambassador Anna Evstigneeva answered, saying Ukraine should focus on diplomacy to end the war "rather than initiating yet another politicized vote."