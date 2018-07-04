+ Post your Story

REVEALED: Chelsea to permit sale of Willian to Man United only on one condition
By Mirror | Updated Jul 04, 2018 at 14:07 EAT
Willian linked with move to United
SUMMARY

For Willian to move to Manchester United, several conditions set by Chelsea must be met, according to reports

The 29-year-old is currently playing for Brazil at the FIFA World Cup in Russia 

Jose Mourinho is in the hunt for a winger to help provide Romelu Lukaku with more opportunities in attack.

Chelsea are reportedly willing to let Willian join Manchester United so long as Anthony Martial heads in the opposite direction.

The Brazilian has been heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer, with Barcelona and the Red Devils mooted as possible destinations.

See Also: Mourinho has his eyes set on 'world's best number 6', wants him at Man United at all costs


Jose Mourinho is in the hunt for a winger to help provide Romelu Lukaku with more opportunities in attack and is a big fan of Willian, with whom he previously worked with at Chelsea.

But United may find it difficult to capture the 29-year-old's signing giving the Blues' demands.

See Also: Anguish for Man United fans after club stops pursuing Brazilian target

According to the Telegraph, Chelsea will only let Willian join Manchester United if Frenchman Martial is included in the deal.


Last month, Martial's agent confirmed that his client wants to quit the Red Devils after falling out of favour under Mourinho.

See Also: Man United ready to release crucial player, slap 'ridiculous' price tag on him

"After thinking about all the possibilities and settings, Anthony wants to leave Manchester United," Philippe Lamboley told RMC Sport.

"Anthony is sad about his situation at Manchester.

"He loves the club and the fans, he showed it for three years. Without the great support from the fans, he would have already asked to leave the club.

"It is important to remember that this season he scored 11 goals and gave ten assists in five months.“He was named player of the month three times by the fans. Then the January transfer window came. I will not comment on the consequences of this transfer window. Everyone will have his opinion, I think he must take back control of his career. The time has come."

