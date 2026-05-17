Bring out the chinaware, guests are coming

French President Emmanuel Macron during the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi on Monday, May 11, 2026 [PCS]

I had a beautiful dream, a revelation, actually. I was attending the just-concluded Africa Forward conclave at the KICC as an observer, a fly on the wall. And I saw good things.

Instead of Emmanuel Macron and 30 African heads of state, the tables had been turned in my dream, and what we now had was one African head of state and 30 European heads of state. Macron, given his stature, was lost among a sea of white faces.