Why Europe's visit to Africa will always arouse grave suspicion

French President Emmanuel Macron and President William Ruto at the AFrica Forward Le concert at Kasarani indoor arena in Nairobi. [David Gichuru, Standard]

The old historical debate about Africa and Europe refuses to go away, despite repeated dramas of friendship and brotherhood. Emmanuel Macron's visit to Kenya has stirred them up, once again. Can Europe engage Africa without arousing suspicion? If she admires Africa and attempts to be brotherly and friendly, does Africa trust her?

Such is the thrust of popular conversations that informed the French President’s visit to Nairobi for the two-day French-sponsored Africa Forward conference. Social media and civil society on the continent smelled a rat of hierarchy, self-interest, and paternalism.