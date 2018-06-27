+ Post your Story

Entertainment
Alicia Keys finally recognizes Githurai girl who did her ‘Girl on Fire’ song
By Ureport | Updated Jun 27, 2018 at 12:30 EAT
Alicia Keys recognizes Gracious Amani
SUMMARY

Alicia Keys has finally recognized the efforts of a Kenyan girl from Githurai whose video went viral after singing her ‘Girl on Fire’ song

In an Instagram post, Alica Keys posted the video of the girl singing and captioned it “Look at this beautiful soul!! SHINE!!!!"

American RnB sensation Alicia Keys has finally recognized the efforts of Gracious Amani, a Kenyan girl from Githurai whose video went viral after singing her ‘Girl on Fire’ song.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday 27 June, Alica Keys posted the video of the girl singing and captioned it “Look at this beautiful soul!! SHINE!!!!".


The video which was first posted by Brit Chantel on Facebook captured the attention of many Kenyans on social media.

Brit, who is from New York, says she was blown away by the voice of the girl asking people to help her go viral.

“So before I came to Kenya I decided to try and limit my social media usage to be present and really take in this amazing experience with our InfluenceHers crew But we’re coming to an end and I had to post this beautiful moment!!” She said.

“While finishing up one of our service projects with Fountain Youth this little girl came up to us as we were leaving and asked to sing a song. Then she blew us away... #undiscoveredtalent…Share, share, help us make her viral!” She added.

Gracious has since been interviewed by leading media houses including BBC Africa and also met Kenyan musician Vivian who wants to record a song with her.

