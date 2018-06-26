+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
My son was alive but they wheeled him to the morgue - former Senator narrates ordeal
By Fay Ngina | Updated Jun 26, 2018 at 13:51 EAT
my-son-was-alive-but-they-wheeled-him-to-the-morgue-former-senator-narrates-ordeal
Harold's son while in hospital (Courtesy)
SUMMARY

Harold Kipchumba has narrated a sad ordeal that befell him and his son, Hilary in a deadly accident 

Speaking to KTN News, Mr Kipchumba said his son was driving him when the accident occurred

Former Baringo nominated Senator Harold Kipchumba has narrated a sad ordeal that befell him and his son Hilary Kiptum in a deadly accident on 4 April 2013 along the Nakuru-Naivasha road.

Speaking to KTN News, Mr. Kipchumba said his son was driving him when the accident occurred.

"Hilary was driving me then and on that night, unfortunately, there were people who lost their lives and we were lucky to be alive and my son got a head injury that was confirmed later to be a brain injury. By the time we reached Naivasha County referral hospital, they thought he had died and so they took him to the morgue, among the dead,” narrated Mr Kipchumba.

See Also: Man who impersonated IG Boinnet dies in mysterious circumstances

Since then his son has been paralyzed and their lives still scarred. The family is seeking help to raise funds to help restore Kipchumba’s health in India.

"When Hilary was leaving Aga Khan and Nairobi women's’ hospital, we had spent more than KSh 14 million on him. We have not been able to repay some of the loans because of that, but his health comes first,” Kipchumba added.

Mr. Kipchumba also lost his seat to Ben Njoroge on September 27, 2013, after the court nullified his election. 

See Also: NTSA reveals the most dangerous road in Nairobi County

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Harold Kipchumba
son
dead
funds
accident
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
eric-omondi-s-brother-dies-hours-after-finding-him

News

Eric Omondi’s brother dies hours after finding him

By Fay Ngina | Tue 19 Jun 2018 11:49am

mp-becomes-laughing-stock-after-hiring-husband-as-personal-driver

News

MP becomes laughing stock after hiring husband as personal driver

By Grapevine | Tue 19 Jun 2018 08:22am

having-thick-eyebrows-says-something-about-your-personality-and-it-s-not-good

Weird News

Having thick eyebrows says something about your personality - and it's not good

By Mirror | Mon 18 Jun 2018 02:18pm

More From This Author
my-son-was-alive-but-they-wheeled-him-to-the-morgue-former-senator-narrates-ordeal

News

My son was alive but they wheeled him to the morgue - former Senator narrates ordeal

By Fay Ngina | Tue 26 Jun 2018 01:51pm

video-of-school-girls-protesting-goes-viral-for-the-wrong-reasons

News

Video of school girls protesting goes viral for the wrong reasons

By Fay Ngina | Tue 26 Jun 2018 10:25am

former-lawmaker-dumped-by-jubilee-after-he-defected-from-nasa-last-year

Politics

Former lawmaker dumped by Jubilee after he defected from NASA last year

By Grapevine | Tue 26 Jun 2018 07:55am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng