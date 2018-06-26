My son was alive but they wheeled him to the morgue - former Senator narrates ordeal

SUMMARY Harold Kipchumba has narrated a sad ordeal that befell him and his son, Hilary in a deadly accident Speaking to KTN News, Mr Kipchumba said his son was driving him when the accident occurred

Former Baringo nominated Senator Harold Kipchumba has narrated a sad ordeal that befell him and his son Hilary Kiptum in a deadly accident on 4 April 2013 along the Nakuru-Naivasha road.

Speaking to KTN News, Mr. Kipchumba said his son was driving him when the accident occurred. ​

"Hilary was driving me then and on that night, unfortunately, there were people who lost their lives and we were lucky to be alive and my son got a head injury that was confirmed later to be a brain injury. By the time we reached Naivasha County referral hospital, they thought he had died and so they took him to the morgue, among the dead,” narrated Mr Kipchumba.

Since then his son has been paralyzed and their lives still scarred. The family is seeking help to raise funds to help restore Kipchumba’s health in India.

"When Hilary was leaving Aga Khan and Nairobi women's’ hospital, we had spent more than KSh 14 million on him. We have not been able to repay some of the loans because of that, but his health comes first,” Kipchumba added.

Mr. Kipchumba also lost his seat to Ben Njoroge on September 27, 2013, after the court nullified his election.

