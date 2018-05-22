+ Post your Story

PHOTOS: Clerk struggles to stay awake in court as 'learned friends' argue their cases
By Denish Ochieng | Updated May 22, 2018 at 07:46 EAT
photos-clerk-struggles-to-stay-awake-in-court-as-learned-friends-argue-their-cases
Exhaustion got the better of the lawyer [STANDARD]
SUMMARY

During the hearing of Migori governorship appeal in Kisumu, this man was determined not to miss out as learned friends argued their cases.

However, exhaustion got the better of him and it proved an uphill task to stay awake.

He tried to rub his eyes and support his head all in a bid to keep sleep at bay but he finally lost the battle and took the much-needed power nap.

Here are some photos:




Photos: Denish Ochieng

lawyer
court
sleeping
dozing off
