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Bomet governor, senator urged to end rivalry, fast-track hydro power project

By Kiprono Kurgat | May. 11, 2026
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Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok and Senator Hillary Sigei. [File, Standard]

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot has called on Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok and Senator Hillary Sigei to put aside their political differences and work together to resolve the land issues that have delayed KTDA's Kipsonoi hydro power project.

Cheruiyot said that the delays have burdened smallholder tea farmers with high electricity costs for the last 12 years, despite their contributions toward the project.

He emphasized that only collective action can bring lasting solutions.

“There is no benefit greater than leaders working together. Kipsonoi hydro power could have started but because of land issues surrounding the project it delayed but I call upon Governor Barchok and Senator Sigei to put aside your political differences and resolve that issue as soon as possible. You must sit down, that is my advice to you,” Cheruiyot said.

The Majority Leader insisted that unity among leaders is crucial, warning against divisions.

"Just because you do not get along with someone does not mean I should also avoid working with them. Solving this problem will require the voices of all of us. If we start fighting amongst ourselves, how do we prosper at the misery of others?” He posed.

He urged the leaders to end political battles and put the interests of residents first.

Cheruiyot said farmers are yet to realise any benefits from the investment since 2014.

The project was expected to provide reliable and affordable electricity to tea factories, reducing the cost of production for farmers.

It was also designed to generate additional revenue by selling surplus electricity to the national grid, boost dividends and overall earnings for tea farmers, and stabilize power supply within the factories.

Cheruiyot said that the hydropower project was to support tea factories in the region.

KTDA attributed delays in project completion to land acquisition challenges.

The agency said many landowners lacked proper documentation, while others inflated land prices during negotiations.

"KTDA, as a private entity, does not have the legal authority to enforce compulsory land acquisition, further complicating the process," KTDA said.

 

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Related Topics

Kipsonoi Hydro Power Project Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot Governor Hillary Barchok Senator Hillary Sigei
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