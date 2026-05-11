IEBC receives election materials ahead of Emurua Dikirr and ward by-elections

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The election materials arrived at JKIA on May 11, 2026. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has received ballot papers and statutory election forms ahead of the May 14, 2026, by-elections in Emurua Dikirr Constituency in Narok County, Porro Ward in Samburu County and Endo Ward in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

The election materials arrived Monday morning at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport aboard three pallets and were received and verified by IEBC officials before being transported to secure storage facilities ahead of deployment to polling stations.

In a statement, the electoral commission said the arrival of the materials marks a major milestone in preparations for the mini polls.

“IEBC today morning received three pallets containing ballot papers and statutory forms at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Nairobi, ahead of the May 14, 2026, by-elections,” the commission said on its X platform.

The agency noted that logistical arrangements have now entered the final phase, with security officers and election officials expected to coordinate the safe distribution of the materials to the affected electoral areas.

IEBC's in charge of electoral logistics Josephat Motitikwa received pallets containing ballot papers for May 14, by-election at JKIA on May 11, 2026. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

The by-elections were necessitated by the deaths of elected leaders in the three regions, prompting the declaration of vacancies by the respective legislative speakers.

The Emurua Dikirr parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of area MP Johana Ngeno, who died alongside five other people in a helicopter crash at Chepkiep village in Nandi County on February 28.

The by-election has since attracted intense political interest and is shaping up into a fierce contest between the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP).

UDA has fronted David Keter as its candidate while DCP is backing former Mogondo MCA Vincent Rotich in what analysts say could become a key political test ahead of future national contests. IEBC's in charge of electoral logistics Josephat Motitikwa received pallets containing ballot papers for May 14, by-election at JKIA on May 11, 2026. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Meanwhile, the Porro Ward MCA seat in Samburu County was declared vacant on January 5, 2026, following the death of MCA Patrick Leerte after a period of illness late last year.

The Endo Ward seat in Elgeyo Marakwet County also fell vacant on January 27 following the death of MCA Jeremiah Biwott Toryebee.

“Following the declaration of vacancies that occurred in the offices of Member of County Assembly for Porro Ward, Samburu West Constituency, Samburu County on 5th January, 2026; Endo Ward, Marakwet East Constituency, Elgeyo/Marakwet County on the 27th January, 2026; and Member of National Assembly for Emurua Dikirr Constituency, Narok County on the 10th March, 2026, there shall be by-elections in the above-listed electoral areas on Thursday, the 14th May, 2026,” IEBC said.

The mini polls come at a time when political parties are seeking to strengthen grassroots influence ahead of the general elections next year.