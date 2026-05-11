Peace efforts under threat as bandits continue to terrorise Angata Barikkoi

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Residents of Angata Barikoi during a meeting attended by politicians. [File, Standard]

For decades banditry has pitted the two communities in Angata Barikkoi, Transmara South Subcounty, Narok county, with debilitating effects.

This is fueled by mistrust and strained relations between the Kipsigis and Kuria communities.

Despite a peace agreement between the two communities signed in January 2026, bandits continue to wreak havoc in the area. The communities agreed to bury the hatchet so as to foster peace.

In a peace meeting held at Mashangwa Police Station on the border of Transmara South-Kuria East sub-counties and chaired by elders, security officers, and chiefs from both sub-counties, the two communities said banditry was the order of the day, leading to loss of lives and displacement of people in the two sub-counties.

Daniel Soi an elder from the Kipsigis community said, they agreed to bury the hatchet after being reconciled.

He observed that the two communities have intermarried and their children are learning together in the same school.

“We need development in this area so that the two communities cannot go back to cattle rustling. Elders will continue preaching peace and advocate for education to eradicate poverty,” he said.

Soi admitted that both communities have bandits and they should identify a few criminals who are still engaging in the outdated cultural practice.

He said the peace committees have played a big role in the tracking and recovery of stolen animals, and encouraging intermarriage between the communities to reduce animosity.

Kuria elder Mwita Magenyi said they were behind the move to ensure peaceful coexistence between the two communities.

He revealed that the council has always been keen to soberly address emotive issues.

Magenyi said cattle rustling fuels conflict between the Kuria and Kipsigis and urged the government to step up efforts towards eliminating the vice once and for all.

“Cattle rustling has triggered proliferation of illegal firearms that are causing serious insecurity in the region,” he said.

On Wednesday residents of Keturo held demonstrations to protest against banditry in the area.

The enraged villagers demanded action from the national government after the heavily armed raiders from Kuria East sub-county made away with over 130 livestock on Friday last week

The residents, led by Transmara activists Johana Kamilan blamed the government for failing to contain banditry, claiming that no action was taken yet it was common knowledge that the gunmen from Gwitembe, Kuria East sub-county wreak havoc in the area.

"We are deeply saddened by this incident. For many families in our community, cattle are not just animals they are a source of livelihood, school fees for our children, and food security for our households. Losing them means empty plates, disrupted education, and increased poverty. This theft has brought real hardship and anxiety to our people, and our hearts go out to every family affected," Kamilan said.

"We strongly condemn this unlawful act in the strongest terms possible. Cattle rustling is illegal, backward, and completely unacceptable in our society. It destroys families, fuels conflict between neighbors, and drags our community’s development behind. There is no justification for stealing what others have worked so hard to earn," he added.

Area MCA Joseph Koech Tekeltich call for urgent intervention to eradicate banditry in the region.

He maintained that timely action, combined with sustained government commitment, would be key to restoring normalcy and ensuring that residents live and work without fear.