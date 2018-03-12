+ Post your Story

ODM governor calls for punishment on those against Uhuru Raila deal
By Wambui Mbuthia | Updated Mar 12, 2018 at 10:18 EAT
President Uhuru and Raila at Harambee House
SUMMARY
  • Governor John Nyagarama has said that those opposing the Raila Uhuru pact should be punished
  • The Governor said that the pact is a chance for the country to reconcile

Speaking at a church function on Sunday, March 11, Nyamira County Governor John Nyagarama called upon political divides to support the President Uhuru Raila Odinga Harambee House deal. He said that both the ruling Jubilee Party and National Super Alliance (NASA) Coalition should embrace the pact as it leads the country to reconciliation.

President Uhuru met NASA leader Raila on Friday, March 9 after a long time where they discussed the process of ending animosity and uniting the country. The meeting caught many by surprise including NASA co-Principals Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi, and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula who claim they have been betrayed.


Governor Nyagarama who was elected on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket, called for those opposing the pact to be punished for seeking to deter the healing process. ODM is among the parties in NASA with Raila Odinga as its head.


Governor John Nyagarama in 2016

“Politicians on both sides should come and out to support the new pact because it promises the start of healing and reconciliation for them.Those who oppose it should be disciplined by their respective parties and coalitions,” he said.

He later commended the two leaders for their bold step towards dialogue and for placing the interests of the nation above their own. His congratulatory message joins many others including that of Mombasa County Governor Hassan Joho who said the time for war is gone and Kenya should now embrace reconciliation.

“A national dialogue led by the country’s most powerful and most admired leaders is the perfect start to healing our deeply divided nation," Nyagarama concluded.

odm-governor-calls-for-punishment-on-those-against-uhuru-raila-deal

