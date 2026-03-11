Explainer: How the instant traffic fines system works

One of the speed enforcement cameras installed by NTSA between Ruiru and Thika along the Thika Superhighway. [Gitau Wanyoike, Standard]

The newly rolled out digital Instant Fines Traffic Management System continues to face opposition even as the government insists it aims at improving road safety, reducing corruption in traffic enforcement, and ensuring motorists who break traffic rules face immediate penalties.

The initiative, spearheaded by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) in partnership with the National Police Service and the Ministry of Transport, marks a major shift in how traffic offences are detected and punished across the country.