Muturi alleges state plot to take over Nairobi Hospital

Audio By Vocalize

The Democratic Party of Kenya has accused President William Ruto's administration of attempting to seize control of The Nairobi Hospital through intimidation and political interference, sparking a fresh dispute over the management of one of Kenya’s oldest private medical institutions.

In a statement issued by party leader Justin Muturi, the party claimed that senior government officials have been exerting pressure on the hospital’s board to alter its leadership and create vacancies for individuals allegedly linked to the state.

According to the statement, officials in the Office of the Head of Public Service, led by Felix Koskei, have over the past year allegedly sustained intimidation, blackmail and threats against the hospital’s board of management.

“Over the past year, President William Ruto, through his Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, continued to sustain intimidation, blackmail and threats to the board of management,” Muturi said.

He further alleged that pressure mounted in March 2025 led to changes in the hospital’s board composition, with seven new members reportedly co-opted while seven others were removed.

Muturi also claimed that state agencies had been deployed to investigate the hospital, including a multi-agency team allegedly formed at the direction of Attorney General Dorcas Oduor.

The team reportedly involved the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Kenya Revenue Authority, the Financial Reporting Centre, the Registrar of Companies and the Asset Recovery Agency.

“Several directors of the hospital were summoned to DCI headquarters and raids were conducted in various residences of the directors to coerce them into resignations,” Muturi alleged.

The party noted that recent pressure has been placed on the hospital’s board chairman, Barkley Mogere Onyambu, to force the resignation of three directors to make room for new appointees.

Among those allegedly proposed for appointment are Mohammed Warsame, a judge of appeal, businessman Narendra Raval, and businessman Jackson Chebet Kiplimo.

“The board believes these machinations and threats are towards the takeover of the hospital by President Ruto through his known proxies,” Muturi said.

Muturi alleged that directors were threatened with possible arrests and prosecution for money laundering if the board failed to create the vacancies demanded.

“We are now notifying the larger public of Kenya that no one is safe if the government is keen on taking over private institutions illegally and unprocedurally,” Muturi said.

He said directors had moved to court and obtained anticipatory bail orders after being summoned by investigators.

It also claimed that attempts to hold an Annual General Meeting of the Kenya Hospital Association had been halted by court orders pending determination of related disputes.

Muturi warned that the alleged actions signal a broader threat to private institutions and the rule of law in the country.