The Standard

Ong'ondo Were murder: Police probe link between hitmen and bodyguard

By Lenox Sengre | Mar. 10, 2026
The late Kasipul MP Charles Ong'ondo Were. [File, Standard]

It is almost a year since the country was confronted with one of the most daring and chilling assassinations in recent memory —the cold-blooded killing of former Kasipul MP Charles Ong’ondo Were at Nairobi’s Valley Road roundabout. 

Now, The Standard has obtained exclusive CCTV footage that could, for the first time, offer the clearest glimpse yet into what unfolded in the moments leading to the brazen attack on April 30, 2025,  a plot that investigators say may reach deep into the slain MP’s inner circle. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

.

Showdown looms over Minority Leader position
Politics
How victims of floods died, autopsy reveals as families recount their agony
Drought is not an Emergency, it is a Governance choice
How Uganda outfoxed Ruto into ceding control of Kenya Pipeline
10-point agenda team 'failed to meet Raila's demands'
Motorist sues NTSA over instant traffic fines
Revealed: Why more local companies are shutting down
The Standard
