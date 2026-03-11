×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Karura MCA faults government over the controversial tree nursery project

By Pkemoi Ng'enoh | Mar. 11, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Environment CS Deborah Barasa. [FILE]

Karura Ward Rep Kamau Fiu ni Fiu has faulted the government's response to the controversial nursery project in Karura Forest, terming it misleading and confusing to the public.  

His response was triggered by a statement by government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura who on Tuesday defended the clearing of part of the forest.

In his statement, Mwaura said the exercise does not involve any new clearing of three acres at Karura forest but renovation of facilities on land that had been set aside for the tree biotechnology programme trust (TBPT) nursery.

But Kamau argues that the Tree Biotechnology Programme Trust (TBPT) nursery already exists within the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) headquarters.

This, he emphasized, is an established facility and not the subject of current debate.  

“The real concern,” Kamau explained, “is a separate proposed nursery located inside Karura forest reserve about two kilometres from Tree Biotechnology Programme Trust nursery,"

He added, "These are two completely different locations. Presenting the existing TBPT nursery at KFS headquarters as if it is the same project being questioned creates confusion and misleads the public.”  

He insisted that Kenyans deserve clarity and transparency, especially when it comes to safeguarding Karura Forest, one of Nairobi’s most treasured urban green spaces.  

At the same time, the MCA took issue with Environment Cabinet Secretary Deborah  Barasa’s statement that the government had approved the clearing of three acres of Karura Forest to plant five million seedlings.  

Earlier, CS Barasa defended the clearing of land at Karura Forest, stating the move is part of preparations to boost seedling production under the government’s 15 billion tree-growing campaign.

Barasa said approximately three acres of land in the forest have been cleared to establish a tree nursery expected to propagate about five million seedlings and to put up temporary accommodation for personnel from the National Youth Service (NYS).

 “We must remain faithful to our covenant contained in the Karura Forest Participatory Forest Management Plan (PFMP). In that spirit, I submit that the PFMP must be followed to the letter," the MCA said 

Over the years, the MCA has been a crusader of sustainable conservation and management of Karura Forest, insisting that development must never come at the expense of Nairobi’s ecological heritage.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Karura Forest Environment CS Deborah Barasa Logging In Karura Forest Kenya Forest Service
.

Latest Stories

Future of electric mobility lies in ownership not monopolies
Future of electric mobility lies in ownership not monopolies
Opinion
By Habib Lukaya
3 hrs ago
Top 10 countries account for 79pc of planned rooms
Real Estate
By James Wanzala
3 hrs ago
New law will strengthen virtual assets providers' framework
Opinion
By Yvette Mbaja
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Car owned by police officer linked to Kasipul MP murder
By Emmanuel Kipchumba 3 hrs ago
Car owned by police officer linked to Kasipul MP murder
Emurua Dikir by-election to cost Sh59.3 million as IEBC seeks additional funding
By Josphat Thiong’o 3 hrs ago
Emurua Dikir by-election to cost Sh59.3 million as IEBC seeks additional funding
Uproar as State plans to invade Karura Forest
By Jacinta Mutura 3 hrs ago
Uproar as State plans to invade Karura Forest
Questions as hotel linked to ex-PS Irungu attacked in Kisumu
By Harold Odhiambo 3 hrs ago
Questions as hotel linked to ex-PS Irungu attacked in Kisumu
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved