Karura MCA faults government over the controversial tree nursery project

Environment CS Deborah Barasa. [FILE]

Karura Ward Rep Kamau Fiu ni Fiu has faulted the government's response to the controversial nursery project in Karura Forest, terming it misleading and confusing to the public.

His response was triggered by a statement by government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura who on Tuesday defended the clearing of part of the forest.

In his statement, Mwaura said the exercise does not involve any new clearing of three acres at Karura forest but renovation of facilities on land that had been set aside for the tree biotechnology programme trust (TBPT) nursery.

But Kamau argues that the Tree Biotechnology Programme Trust (TBPT) nursery already exists within the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) headquarters.

This, he emphasized, is an established facility and not the subject of current debate.

“The real concern,” Kamau explained, “is a separate proposed nursery located inside Karura forest reserve about two kilometres from Tree Biotechnology Programme Trust nursery,"

He added, "These are two completely different locations. Presenting the existing TBPT nursery at KFS headquarters as if it is the same project being questioned creates confusion and misleads the public.”

He insisted that Kenyans deserve clarity and transparency, especially when it comes to safeguarding Karura Forest, one of Nairobi’s most treasured urban green spaces.

At the same time, the MCA took issue with Environment Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa’s statement that the government had approved the clearing of three acres of Karura Forest to plant five million seedlings.

Earlier, CS Barasa defended the clearing of land at Karura Forest, stating the move is part of preparations to boost seedling production under the government’s 15 billion tree-growing campaign.

Barasa said approximately three acres of land in the forest have been cleared to establish a tree nursery expected to propagate about five million seedlings and to put up temporary accommodation for personnel from the National Youth Service (NYS).

“We must remain faithful to our covenant contained in the Karura Forest Participatory Forest Management Plan (PFMP). In that spirit, I submit that the PFMP must be followed to the letter," the MCA said

Over the years, the MCA has been a crusader of sustainable conservation and management of Karura Forest, insisting that development must never come at the expense of Nairobi’s ecological heritage.