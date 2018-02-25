Be a statesman and honour the NASA contract- Boni Khalwale warns Raila over 2022 politics

SUMMARY Boni Khalwale has asked Raila Odinga to honour NASA's agreement on the 2022 polls

The former Senator said this after Raila made remarks about ODM flying solo if need be

During an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) National Governing Council (NGC) meeting at Orange House on Friday, February 23, National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga made remarks on the coalition’s fate that caught peoples’ attention.

Mr. Odinga said he had formed a task force to review the party’s performance in the last General Election and review its nomination rules, which could have impacted negatively on the 2017 election outcome. Although he dismissed claims of fallout in the coalition, he was categorical that while his party was ready to work with like-minded parties, it was also prepared to go it alone if push came to shove. ​

“From the ground up, ODM must be in the battle mode. From the ground up, all ODM leaders and supporters must without fear or apologies erect and fly the flag of justice, fairness and equity as only ODM can. We must be prepared to fight alongside other like-minded parties and individual. But we must also be prepared to fight alone should it come to that,” he told attendees.

Speeches during the February 23 NGC meeting

The statement seems to have put NASA affiliate parties Amani National Congress (ANC), Wiper Democratic Movement (WDM) and Ford Kenya in a tight spot as all prepare themselves for the 2022 presidential elections.

Former Kakamega Senator who is also the deputy party leader of Ford Kenya Boni Khalwale is among those who took Raila’s remarks on a serious note and he took to social media to share his thoughts. He reminded Raila of the agreement during the formation of NASA where ODM was to be exempted from taking part in the presidential race.

“The NASA coalition agreement expressly excludes ODM from the presidential race, leaving it open only to Ford Kenya, ANC and Wiper Party. Raila Odinga, be a statesman & avoid any push or shove for u to renege on the NASA contract!” Boni tweeted.

The NASA coalition agreement expressly excludes ODM from the predidential race, leaving it open only to @FordKenyaSimba, @anc_party & @WiperMovement Party. @RailaOdinga, be a statesman & avoid any push or shove for u to renege on the NASA contract! pic.twitter.com/hFodW5yFdf— Boni Khalwale (@KBonimtetezi) February 24, 2018





Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​