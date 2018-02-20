+ Post your Story

We are tired of watching dirty Mexican Soaps- KFCB Boss Ezekiel Mutua stirs social media with directive
By Wambui Mbuthia | Updated Feb 20, 2018 at 13:27 EAT
we-are-tired-of-watching-dirty-mexican-soaps-kfcb-boss-ezekiel-mutua-stirs-social-media-with-directive
KFCB Boss wants Soap Operas ousted
SUMMARY
  • KFCB CEO Ezekiel Mutua wants Mexican Soaps scraped out of local TV stations
  • Dr. Mutua wants Kenyans to be fed with local content
  • His directive p[ostedon social media platforms has evoked mixed reactions

Kenya Films Classification Board (KFCB) Chief Executive Officer Ezekiel Mutua has announced the boards next deliberated move in controlling content aired on local TV stations. The CEO late on Monday, February 19 said that it is time Kenya stops airing Mexican soaps.

“I think broadcasters should adhere to the local content quota or close shop. It's so annoying to see the screens filled with dirty Mexican soaps. This must stop,” Mutua posted on his Twitter and Facebook accounts.

I think broadcasters should adhere to the local content quota or close shop. It's so annoying to see the screens filled with dirty Mexican soaps. This must [email protected] @NellyMuluka @KibetBenard_ @Khagali_M pic.twitter.com/YblsRIBcOi

— Dr. Ezekiel Mutua (@EzekielMutua) February 19, 2018

Kenyans get treated to series of soaps, especially Mexican every day on their TVs. These Soap Operas (so called as they were sponsored by soap companies) have continued to fascinate television audiences the world over for years on end.

They glue many audiences, especially women to the screens every time they air.

In December 2013, the media fraternity was faced with a clause requiring them to meet the 60% threshold for local content. They argued that local content does not meet quality standards that would keep viewers glued to their screens the same way the International content has kept Kenyans busy watching.

Dr. Mutua, an adept and experienced public servant, media and communications professional who has served as the Information Secretary, Director of Information and Public Communications and Secretary General of the Kenya Union of Journalists is christened moral cop for his dedication in regulating content guidelines.

Kenyans have received Dr. Mutua’s new directive with mixed reactions;

We enjoy them on our TVs

— Markfish Ontuga (@OntugaMarkfish) February 19, 2018

Awesome zifungwe zote— Kaloki charles (@Charleskaloki2) February 20, 2018


