+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Entertainment
Singer Bahati and Diana Marwa welcome baby girl on Valentine’s Day
By Fay Ngina | Updated Feb 14, 2018 at 12:28 EAT
singer-bahati-and-diana-marwa-welcome-baby-girl-on-valentine-s-day
Bahati and Diana welcome baby girl
SUMMARY
  • Bahati and his wife Diana Marwa welcomed baby girl on Valentine’s Day

On Wednesday, February 14, celebrated Kenyan Gospel Artist Bahati and his wife Diana Marwa welcome a baby girl.

Bahati took to his social media page to express his joy.

“GLORY TO JESUS!!! This morning this girl, Diana Marwa, has given me the greatest gift of Life #BouncingBabyGirl 3.24kgs ? Help Us Welcome @HEAVENBAHATI,” Bahati posted on his Instagram handle.

On 20th October 2017, Bahati tied the knot with his fiancé Diana in a low key ceremony.



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Bahati Kenya
Diana Marwa
baby girl
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
More From This Author
singer-bahati-and-diana-marwa-welcome-baby-girl-on-valentine-s-day

Entertainment

Singer Bahati and Diana Marwa welcome baby girl on Valentine’s Day

By Fay Ngina | Wed 14 Feb 2018 12:28pm

kenyans-demand-arrest-of-untouchable-tout-who-brutally-beat-up-passenger-to-near-death

News

Kenyans demand arrest of ‘untouchable’ tout who brutally beat up passenger to near death

By Fay Ngina and Wambui Mbuthia | Wed 14 Feb 2018 11:54am

i-will-hit-kalonzo-on-the-head-with-the-bible-if-he-is-not-sworn-in-says-muthama

News

I will hit Kalonzo on the head with the Bible if he is not sworn-in, says Muthama

By Fay Ngina | Wed 14 Feb 2018 09:10am

Popular Stories
kenyans-demand-arrest-of-untouchable-tout-who-brutally-beat-up-passenger-to-near-death

News

Kenyans demand arrest of ‘untouchable’ tout who brutally beat up passenger to near death

By | Wed 14 Feb 2018 11:54am

men-beware-top-10-accusations-made-by-women-when-it-comes-to-sex

Lifestyle

MEN BEWARE: Top 10 accusations made by women when it comes to sex

By | Wed 14 Feb 2018 01:20pm

why-men-who-marry-chubby-women-are-always-happy

Lifestyle

Why men who marry chubby women are always happy

By | Tue 13 Feb 2018 12:45pm

plans-to-form-another-coalition-without-raila-kalonzo-speaks

Politics

Plans to form another coalition without Raila? – Kalonzo speaks

By | Wed 14 Feb 2018 10:33am

singer-bahati-and-diana-marwa-welcome-baby-girl-on-valentine-s-day

Entertainment

Singer Bahati and Diana Marwa welcome baby girl on Valentine’s Day

By | Wed 14 Feb 2018 12:28pm

i-will-hit-kalonzo-on-the-head-with-the-bible-if-he-is-not-sworn-in-says-muthama

News

I will hit Kalonzo on the head with the Bible if he is not sworn-in, says Muthama

By | Wed 14 Feb 2018 09:10am

Top Contibutors
Rodgers Omondi

Rodgers Omondi

Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Brian james okumu

Brian james okumu

Cente

Cente