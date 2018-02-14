singer-bahati-and-diana-marwa-welcome-baby-girl-on-valentine-s-day

SUMMARY Bahati and his wife Diana Marwa welcomed baby girl on Valentine’s Day

On Wednesday, February 14, celebrated Kenyan Gospel Artist Bahati and his wife Diana Marwa welcome a baby girl.



Bahati took to his social media page to express his joy. ​

“GLORY TO JESUS!!! This morning this girl, Diana Marwa, has given me the greatest gift of Life #BouncingBabyGirl 3.24kgs ? Help Us Welcome @HEAVENBAHATI,” Bahati posted on his Instagram handle.

On 20th October 2017, Bahati tied the knot with his fiancé Diana in a low key ceremony.







