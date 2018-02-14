+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Politics
How Kenyans received news of Kalonzo rejecting envoys’ call to recognize Uhuru
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Feb 14, 2018 at 11:37 EAT
how-kenyans-received-news-of-kalonzo-rejecting-envoys-call-to-recognize-uhuru
Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka
SUMMARY

Kaloznousyoka has rejected calls by envoys to recognise Jubilee Uhuru Kenyatta as President

Kalonzo says envoys failed to point out electoral injustice during the August 8th election

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has rejected calls by envoys for leaders of the Opposition to recognize Uhuru Kenyatta as President.

While addressing supporters at Wiper officers in Mavoko constituency, Kalonzo insisted that Uhuru Kenyatta’s government was ‘illegitimate’ and that the National Super Alliance (NASA) had ideologies that would remain in the hearts and minds of their followers.

“The envoys cannot push us to recognise what was blatant electoral injustice. NASA is a people-driven movement and leaders cannot tell supporters what to do or not recognise," he said. "NASA and the National Resistance Movement are in the minds and hearts of our people. Even if you force Raila and myself to recognise Uhuru, can you force the supporters?” asked Kalonzo as seen on The Standard.

See Also: Plans to form another coalition without Raila? – Kalonzo speaks

Kenyans had mixed reactions to Kalonzo’s refusal to recognize Uhuru as President. Here is a sample of the reactions as seen by Ureport on The Standard on February 14th:

See Also: I will hit Kalonzo on the head with the Bible if he is not sworn-in, says Muthama

Jorge MKenya: Raila refused to acknowledge Uhuru's win, you, Kalonzo, followed suit. But it's immaterial - majority of Kenyans who voted for UhuRuto as well as the entire international community know Uhuru is the legitimate President.

Charles Ogembo: Well said, Kalonzo. Even if Raila decides to work with Uhuru, we the people who resisted by not participating in the repeat presidential election will not!
Joseph Kimemia: Recognising the presidency or not is immaterial and cannot change the way things are done in Kenya.

Alexander Sarikas: Another attempt to clutch on to significance? Too late! Recognise him or not, by now it is irrelevant.

See Also: Raila's swearing-in was illegal, we expected his arrest- Kalonzo Musyoka

Salim Odha: Kalonzo should stop yapping as nobody cares what he says

Judy Marina: Miguna Miguna is in Canada enjoying the Canadian winter while the bodies of some jobless supporters are lying in the mortuary from where they might not be collected for lack of funds.

Clive Kenny: Elsewhere they use tear gas and rubber bullets. It seems so long as the so-called looters and thieves come from NASA areas, it's justified to shoot and kill.

Mam Rose: It all makes sense now as to why Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong'o banned protests in his county. He knows that the vast majority of these so-called protesters are nothing but opportunistic goons looking to benefit from the unrest.

Kairos Minyoo: Why shoot people? God is seeing you! 

Njuguna Muigai: Do not fight for anyone you are not related to by blood, he/she will not acknowledge your sacrifice.

Lucky Lucky: Just you wait till the general comes back.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



kalonzo musyoka
uhuru kenyatta
wiper
envoys
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Related Stories
fake-news-alert-president-uhuru-secretly-appoints-three-more-principal-secretaries

News

Fake news alert: President Uhuru secretly appoints three more Principal Secretaries

By Wambui Mbuthia | Tue 13 Feb 2018 04:58pm

ag-githu-muigai-resigns

News

AG Githu Muigai resigns

By Fay Ngina | Tue 13 Feb 2018 03:04pm

kalonzo-ally-reveals-major-cracks-in-nasa

Politics

Kalonzo ally reveals major cracks in NASA

By Fay Ngina | Tue 13 Feb 2018 09:47am

More From This Author
men-beware-top-10-accusations-made-by-women-when-it-comes-to-sex

Lifestyle

MEN BEWARE: Top 10 accusations made by women when it comes to sex

By Dayan Masinde | Wed 14 Feb 2018 01:20pm

fury-in-the-cbd-after-residents-missed-out-on-free-condoms-on-valentine-s-eve

Editors Choice

Fury in the CBD after residents missed out on free condoms on Valentine’s eve

By Anyango Otieno | Wed 14 Feb 2018 12:14pm

how-kenyans-received-news-of-kalonzo-rejecting-envoys-call-to-recognize-uhuru

Politics

How Kenyans received news of Kalonzo rejecting envoys’ call to recognize Uhuru

By Robert Abong'o | Wed 14 Feb 2018 11:37am

Popular Stories
kenyans-demand-arrest-of-untouchable-tout-who-brutally-beat-up-passenger-to-near-death

News

Kenyans demand arrest of ‘untouchable’ tout who brutally beat up passenger to near death

By | Wed 14 Feb 2018 11:54am

men-beware-top-10-accusations-made-by-women-when-it-comes-to-sex

Lifestyle

MEN BEWARE: Top 10 accusations made by women when it comes to sex

By | Wed 14 Feb 2018 01:20pm

why-men-who-marry-chubby-women-are-always-happy

Lifestyle

Why men who marry chubby women are always happy

By | Tue 13 Feb 2018 12:45pm

plans-to-form-another-coalition-without-raila-kalonzo-speaks

Politics

Plans to form another coalition without Raila? – Kalonzo speaks

By | Wed 14 Feb 2018 10:33am

singer-bahati-and-diana-marwa-welcome-baby-girl-on-valentine-s-day

Entertainment

Singer Bahati and Diana Marwa welcome baby girl on Valentine’s Day

By | Wed 14 Feb 2018 12:28pm

i-will-hit-kalonzo-on-the-head-with-the-bible-if-he-is-not-sworn-in-says-muthama

News

I will hit Kalonzo on the head with the Bible if he is not sworn-in, says Muthama

By | Wed 14 Feb 2018 09:10am

Top Contibutors
Rodgers Omondi

Rodgers Omondi

Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Brian james okumu

Brian james okumu

Cente

Cente