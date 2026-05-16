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From West to East, Ruto plays cat and mouse games with rival superpowers

By Patrick Muinde | May. 16, 2026
French President Emmanuel Macron and President William Ruto at the AFrica Forward Le concert at Kasarani indoor arena in Nairobi. [David Gichuru, Standard]

As Nairobi bid goodbyes to more than 30 Heads of State and government that had came visiting for the Africa Forward Summit, Beijing rolled out the red carpet for President Donald Trump. Admittedly, the two events pose a classical dilemma for this column on what to analyse in today’s article.   

Nonetheless, despite the space of time, form and divergent agendas on the table, the two events confirm without any doubt that global economic, political and social order is dictated by permanent interests.

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