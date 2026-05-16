Ruto heads to Azerbaijan to showcase Kenya's Affordable Housing Programme

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President Ruto will attend the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), convened by UN-Habitat. [PCS]

President William Ruto has departed for Baku, Azerbaijan, to attend the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), where Kenya is expected to present its Affordable Housing Programme as a flagship model for sustainable urban development.

The forum, convened by UN-Habitat, brings together governments, investors, cities, civil society, and development partners to tackle the global housing crisis and promote sustainable urban growth.

Kenya will use the platform to highlight the impact of its housing programme in transforming informal settlements, creating jobs, and boosting entrepreneurship, while also seeking partnerships and investment to scale up housing and urban renewal initiatives such as the Nairobi Rivers Regeneration Programme.

In a statement, State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed said the President will leverage the forum to advance Kenya’s global housing agenda.

“In his capacity as the global champion for adequate housing, an honour conferred on him by UN-Habitat, the President will advocate innovative financing models and reforms to the global financial architecture to unlock greater investment in housing and infrastructure across Africa,” he said.

On the sidelines of the forum, President Ruto is expected to hold bilateral talks with Heads of State, investors and development partners, including Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, focusing on cooperation in energy, ICT, infrastructure, Special Economic Zones, and agricultural exports.

He will later travel to Astana, Kazakhstan, for a State Visit aimed at deepening trade and investment ties in logistics, energy, technology, tourism, financial services and labour mobility.

During the visit, he is expected to hold talks with Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and witness the signing of agreements covering investment, transport, ICT, tourism and diplomatic cooperation.

The trip will also explore proposals for logistics hubs at the Port of Mombasa or Lamu, tea and coffee hubs in Astana, and cooperation in nuclear energy, cybersecurity, space technology, and financial services.